Argentina Women vs Canada Women prediction, preview, team news and more | SheBelieves Cup 2021

Argentina and Canada are set to square off against each other for the second matchday of the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday at the Exploria Stadium.
The short yet pacy tournament has already gained importance after just one matchday, as there is no time for teams to dwell over their past results.
The case happens to be similar for both Argentina and Canada, whose respective losses make this match-up all the more compelling.
Plagued by numerous COVID-19 cases within the camp, the Argentinian side lost 4-1 to arch-rivals Brazil in the opening fixture of the SheBelieves Cup.
Mariana Larroquette's consolatory effort proved to be the only silver lining for Carlos Borrello's side.
Argentina, who replaced Japan at short notice due to a spike in coronavirus cases in Japan, have an uphill task on their hands. They will be aiming to revive their campaign despite the issues off the field.
Meanwhile, Canada suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the USA Women's team in a game where the scoreline speaks little of the latter's authority and quality.
The Canadians should consider themselves lucky to have only fallen by a goal, as they faced a whopping 28 efforts on their goal.
Nevertheless, they will have to dust off the underwhelming display against USA and fancy their chances on Sunday with Argentina short of resources.
Argentina Women vs Canada Women head-to-head
Argentina hold the upper hand over their counterparts with a 2-1 head-to-head record.
However, Canada claimed an impressive 3-0 victory the last time they faced-off against Argentina. This will be the fourth meeting between the two giants.
Argentina Women form guide: L-D-W-W-D
Canada Women form guide: L-L-L-L-W
Argentina Women vs Canada Women team news
Argentina Women
With Vanina Correa out, Argentina are without one of their most experienced campaigners. As a precaution, they are also short of four other first-team stars.
Injuries: None
Suspensions: None
Unavailable: Vanina Correa
Canada Women
A host of players are injured for Canada, including Christine Sinclair, Diana Matheson and Erin McLeod. They will rely on the younger players to get them over the line.
Injured: Christine Sinclair, Diana Matheson, Erin McLeod, Bianca St. Geoges
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Argentina Women vs Canada Women probable XI
Argentina Women predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Solana Pereyra; Marina Delgado, Agustina Barroso, Aldana Cometti, Romina Nunez; Vanesa Santana, Miriam Mayorga; Mariana Larroquette, Dalila Ippólito, Yamila Rodriguez; Sole Jaimes
Canada Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Stephanie Labbe; Allysha Chapman, Jade Rose, Quinn, Shelina Zadorsky; Desiree Scott, Julia Grosso, Samantha Chang; Deanne Rose, Janine Backie, Evelyne Viens
Argentina Women vs Canada Women match prediction
Canada will hope to hit Argentina on the counter and play to their strengths.
They may not see plenty of the ball, but can hurt Argentina's feeble defense with their breathtaking pace.
We expect the Canadian women to emerge victorious in this encounter.
Predicted score: Argentina Women 0-2 Canada WomenPublished 20 Feb 2021, 22:58 IST