SheBelieves Cup 2021: Teams and full squads

The 2021 edition of the SheBelieves Cup is set to kick off this month as USA, Canada, Argentina, and Brazil lock horns at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando in a series of fixtures between the 18th and the 24th of February.

The SheBelieves Cup is a flagship event of the SheBelieves campaign that aims to promote and encourage female role models across the world to move into the limelight an inspire the next generation. The USA has hosted five editions of the SheBelieves Cup and has won the tournament on three occasions.

Argentina and Canada have never participated in the tournament prior to this year and will be looking forward to making their mark on the SheBelieves Cup. Brazil participated in the competition in 2019 and will be looking forward to making their return to the SheBelieves Cup.

SheBelieves Cup 2021 Squads

The USA have a strong squad

USA

The US Women's National Team's management has named a 23-member squad for the SheBelieves Cup 2021. Lyon's Catarina Macario and Paris Saint-Germain's Alana Cook have also been called up for the tournament.

Squad: Jane Campbell, Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher; Alana Cook, Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Kelley O’Hara, Margaret Purce, Becky Sauerbrunn, Emily Sonnett; Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Catarina Macario, Kristie Mewis, Samantha Mewis; Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Christen Press, Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith, Lynn Williams

Brazil

Brazil can give the USA a run for their money and have named a strong squad for the SheBelieves Cup 2021. Manchester United's Ivana Fuso has received her first call-up to the Brazil national team and will want to make an impact on this tournament.

Squad: Barbara, Aline Reis, Leticia Izidoro; Fabiana, Tamires, Camila, Tainara, Rafaelle, Bruna Benites, Jucinara, Antonia; Formiga, Luana, Andressinha, Julia, Andressa Alves, Marta, Adriana, Ivana Fuso, Chu; Ludmila, Debinha, Bia Zaneratto, Cristiane, Giovana

Canada

Canada Soccer are yet to announce their final squad for the SheBelieves Cup and have only announced a training roster with 29 players.

Squad (Training): Rylee Foster, Stephanie Labbe, Erin McLeod, Kailen Sheridan; Kadeisha Buchanan, Vanessa Gilles, Jade Rose, Shelina Zadorsky, Gabrielle Carle, Allysha Chapman, Ashley Georges, Bianca St-Georges, Jayde Riviere; Samantha Chang, Jessie Fleming, Julia Grosso, Jordyn Listro, Dianna Matheson, Quinn, Sophie Schmidt, Desiree Scott; Janine Beckie, Jordyn Huitema, Adriana Leon, Nichelle Prince, Deanne Rose, Christine Sinclair, Olivia Smith, Evelyne Viens

Argentina

Argentina were drafted into the competition after Japan had to opt out after a rise in COVID-19 infections in the country. Argentina's participation was confirmed only a few days ago and the team is yet to announce its roster for the SheBelieves Cup.

