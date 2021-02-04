SheBelieves Cup 2021: Location

The USA is set to feature another edition of the popular SheBelieves Cup in 2021 as some of the best international teams across the world lock horns in a bid to raise awareness for women empowerment. The tournament will be held in a round-robin format and features four teams at the moment.

In addition to the USA, Brazil and Canada have also agreed to participate in the 2021 edition of the SheBelieves Cup. Japan was invited as the fourth team but has backed out due to an alarming rise in COVID-19 infections in the country. Argentina has been selected as Japan's replacement and will participate in the tournament.

The SheBelieves Cup has already featured five entertaining editions, with the United States leading the winners' list with three victories. Brazil have never won the tournament and will be intent on giving the USA a run for their money this month.

Where will the SheBelieves Cup games be played?

The Exploria Stadium in Orlando has been selected to host all the games of the 2021 edition of the SheBelieves Cup. The multi-purpose stadium has often been used to host high-profile encounters between some of the best teams in the country and will feature three double-headers in the tournament.

The 2020 edition of the SheBelieves Cup saw the Exploria Stadium host two matches. Due to the inevitable effects that COVID-19 has had on sporting events, however, Orlando is now set to host all the six games between the 18th and the 24th of February.

The USA have the home advantage going into this game but will likely face intense competition from Brazil, Argentina, and Canada. All four teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to make a statement in this competition.

The SheBelieves Cup was founded as a showcase event of the SheBelieves campaign and has often celebrated qualities like perseverance and leadership.

