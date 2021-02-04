SheBelieves Cup 2021: TV Schedule

The SheBelieves Cup is back with another edition this month as some of the best teams in women's soccer lock horns to compete for the coveted trophy. The sixth iteration of the tournament is set to feature Brazil, Argentina, Canada, and the USA in a week of high-octane sporting action.

The 2021 edition of the SheBelieves Cup is presented by Visa and aims to empower and inspire women across the world. The tournament has often featured exciting clashes between talented outfits and is set to become a success yet again this year with some of the most prominent players in world football taking the field for a noble cause.

The USA dominated the SheBelieves Cup last year and won all their three games, scoring an impressive six goals in the process. Brazil and Canada will also participate in the competition this year and are likely to give the hosts a run for their money.

The United States have won three of the five editions of the SheBelieves Cup so far, with England and France winning one trophy apiece. Canada and Argentina have not participated in previous versions of the invitational tournament and will make their debut this month.

The competition was initiated in 2016 to popularize the SheBelieves campaign as an inspirational attempt to bring female role models across the world into the limelight. The SheBelieves Cup was founded as a showcase event of the campaign and has successfully completed five entertaining editions of the tournament.

TV Schedule for SheBelieves Cup

The SheBelieves Cup is set to kick off on the 18th of February and features a week of exciting clashes. The round-robin tournament has six matches and will end of the 24th of February. While matches featuring the USA will be telecast across the country, broadcasters for the other games are yet to be finalised.

Brazil vs Argentina (18th February)

Kickoff: 4 PM (Eastern Standard Time)

TV: To be decided

USA vs Canada (18th February)

Kickoff: 7 PM (Eastern Standard Time)

TV: FS1/TUDN

USA vs Brazil (21st February)

Kickoff: 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time)

TV: FS1/TUDN

Japan vs Canada (21st February)

Kickoff: 6 PM (Eastern Standard Time)

TV: To be decided

Canada vs Brazil (24th February)

Kickoff: 4 PM (Eastern Standard Time)

TV: To be decided

USA vs Argentina (24th February)

Kickoff: 7 PM (Eastern Standard Time)

TV: FS1/TUDN

