USA Women vs Brazil Women prediction, preview, team news and more | SheBelieves Cup 2020-21

The sixth edition of the SheBelieves Cup is back with another entertaining fixture this weekend as the USA take on Brazil at the Exploria Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been in excellent form and will want to win this game.
The USA have won this tournament on three occasions and edged Canada to a 1-0 victory earlier this week. The host nation has named a strong squad for the SheBelieves Cup and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Brazil eased past Argentina by a 4-1 margin in their opening game of the tournament and will look to attack the hosts in this fixture. The away side is lethal at its best and will look to win the tournament this year.
USA Women vs Brazil Women Head-to-Head
The USA have a flawless record in Brazil and have won both matches that have been played between the two teams. Brazil have never defeated the USA in an official fixture and have a point to prove this weekend.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the 2019 edition of the SheBelieves Cup and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for the USA. Tobin Heath scored the winner on the day but is unavailable for the tournament.
USA Women form guide: W-W-W-W-W
Brazil Women form guide: W-W-W-D-L
USA Women vs Brazil Women Team News
USA Women
Manchester United star Tobin Heath picked up an injury last month and has been ruled out of the competition. Carli Lloyd returned to the fold for her side earlier this year and has been selected for the SheBelieves Cup.
Injured: Tobin Heath
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Brazil Women
Paris Saint-Germain have denied the release of Luana and Formiga and the two Brazilian stars will be unavailable for the tournament. Marta and Ivana Fuso have been named in the squad and have a point to prove in this match.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Luana, Formiga
USA Women vs Brazil Women Predicted XI
USA Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jane Campbell; Emily Sonnett, Tierna Davidson, Alana Cook, Kelley O'Hara; Julie Ertz, Sam Mewis, Carli Lloyd; Lynn Williams, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan
Brazil Women Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aline Reis; Tamires de Britto, Rafaelle Souza, Tainara da Silva, Camila Pereira; Julia Bianchi, Adriana da Silva; Beatriz Joao, Ivana Fuso, Marta; Debinha
USA Women vs Brazil Women Prediction
The USA have been a dominant global force in women's soccer over the past few years and have an impressive pool of talent. The hosts were not at their best against Canada and will want to put in a better performance over the weekend.
Brazil have lethal weapons in their squad but will have to put in a well-rounded effort to trouble the USA. The host nation is the better team at the moment and is likely to edge Brazil to a victory in this game.
Prediction: USA Women 2-1 Brazil Women
Published 19 Feb 2021, 21:35 IST