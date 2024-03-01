Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd March 2024

Canada Women will take on Costa Rica Women at BMO Stadium in the Concacaf W Gold Cup on Sunday.

Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women Preview

Both teams are set to renew their hostilities in the quarterfinals after facing each other in Group C in the previous stage. Canada emerged the winner in a 3-0 outcome but Costa Rica are expected to put up a stronger fight this time. Canada are yet to concede a goal in the inaugural edition of the Concacaf W Gold Cup.

The Canucks were ranked number one among the eight teams who qualified for the knockout stage, ahead of Brazil and Mexico. Canada will be looking to stretch their winning run to nine games when they clash with Costa Rica on Sunday. Goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo will be eying her fourth clean sheet in the series.

Costa Rica finished third in Group C with three points behind Canada (nine points) and Paraguay (six points) but were able to progress. They emerged second in the ranking of third-placed teams behind Argentina. Costa Rica are hoping to stage an upset against a formidable Canada team who boast 13 goals already.

Las Ticas are in search of their first win over Canada since a 2-0 success in the Pan America Games in July 2015. Canada have prevailed in all of their clashes since then. Costa Rica have been struggling for form in all competitions, winning four times, drawing twice and losing four in their last 10 games.

Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Canada have won their last five matches against Costa Rica in all competitions.

Canada have scored 15 goals and conceded one in their last five clashes with Costa Rica.

Canada have scored 19 goals in their last five matches without conceding any.

Costa Rica have scored 23 goals and conceded five in their last five matches.

Canada have won their last five matches while Costa Rica have won thrice and lost twice.

Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women Prediction

With five goals atop the chart, Aston Villa star Adriana Leon will strive to improve her lead in the hope of handing Canada a semi-final ticket.

Priscila Chinchilla has been the only bright spot for Costa Rica so far in terms of goal scoring. She will be in search of her third and possibly more to help her side.

Canada are expected to prevail based on their blistering form.

Prediction: Canada Women 4-1 Costa Rica Women

Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Canada Women to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Canada Women to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Costa Rica Women to score - Yes

