Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28, 2024

Canada Women take on Costa Rica Women at Shell Energy Stadium in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup on Wednesday (February 28).

The inaugural edition of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup is underway in the United States, with the group stage set to conclude this week. Canada sit atop Group C with six points and are almost certain of reaching the knockouts. They have had a flawless run, winning their first two games against El Salvador and Paraguay.

The Canucks will hope to extend their winning streak against Costa Rica when the familiar foes rekindle their hostilities in Houston. Canada boast eight wins in their last 10 games, losing twice. Adriana Leon and Co. are using this competition to test their preparedness for the 2024 Olympic women's football tournament in Paris.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, are second in Group C with three points, having won one game, against El Salvador, and lost one, against Paraguay. However, they are closely followed by third-placed Paraguay, who also boast three points. The two teams could swap places if Costa Rica lose to Canada and Paraguay beat El Salvador.

Las Ticas must prevail over Canada to earn a direct qualification to the quarterfinals without going through the third-placed teams ranking process. However, they will likely face an uphill battle against fire-spitting Canada, who have scored 10 goals in the tournament without conceding.

Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Canada have won their last five clashes with Costa Rica across competitions.

Canada have scored 15 goals and conceded two in five games with Costa Rica.

Canada have scored 18 goals without conceding in their last five games across competitions.

Costa Rica have won four times and lost as manyin their last 10 outings.

Canada have won their last five games, while Costa Rica have won thrice and lost twice in the saame period.

Form Guide: Canada: W-W-W-W-W; Costa Rica: W-L-W-W-L

Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women Prediction

Aston Villa winger Adriana Leon is leading the pack with five goals and appears unstoppable. She scored a hat trick against Paraguay in Canada’s 6-0 rout.

Meanwhile, Pachuca star Priscila Chinchilla has been the top attacking threat for Costa Rica in the competition, scoring twice against Paraguay. However, Canada come in as the favourites based on their superior recent form and momentum.

Prediction: Canada Women 3-1 Costa Rica Women

Canada Women vs Costa Rica Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Canada

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Canada to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Costa Rica to score - Yes