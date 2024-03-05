Canada Women vs USA Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2024 

Canada Women and USA Women will square off in the semifinal of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup on Wednesday (March 6th).

The Canucks booked their spot in the last four wth a 1-0 extra-time victory over Costa Rica in the quarterfinal. Evelyne Viens scored the match-winner in the 104th minute.

The USWNT, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Colombia with a 3-0 victory in the last eight. Lindsey Horan broke the deadlock from the spot in the 13th minute while Jenna Nighswonger and Jaedyn Shaw also scored first half goals to guide their side to the semifinal for the 10th time.

Canada Women vs USA Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 65th meeting between the two sides. The USA have 53 wins to their name, seven games ended in a stalemate while Canada were victorious on just four occasions.

Their most recent clash came in February 2023 when the USA claimed a 2-0 victory in the SheBelieves Cup.

The last six head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Canada are currently on an eight-game winning streak, scoring 22 goals and conceding none.

Six of the USWNT's last seven games have produced three goals or more.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

The USA and Canada are the only sides to have won this tournament, winning nine and two titles respectively).

Canada Women vs USA Women Prediction

Canada are seeking to win a third CONCACAF W Gold Cup and first since 2010. They have been one of the most impressive team in the tournament so far, having won all four games - keeping a clean sheet in each of them.

The USWNT are very much currently undergoing a transition period which is reflected in the young squad they named for this tournament. They suffered a shock defeat to Mexico in their final group game but bounced back with a comprehensive win in the quarterfinal. They have won nine of the 10 tournaments they have competed in and home support could also give them an edge here.

We are backing Twilore Kilgore's side to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Canada Women 0-1 USA Women

Canada Women vs USA Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - USA Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half