Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Chongqing Liangjiang prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Cangzhou Mighty Lions and Chongqing Liangjiang will battle for three points on matchday 10 of the Chinese Super League on Friday.

Cangzhou come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Henan Songshan Longmen on Tuesday. Henrique Dourao and Ke Zao scored in the last five minutes to complete a comeback victory.

Chongqing Liangjiang picked up a surprise 4-0 victory over Guangzhou City on the same day. Four different men got on the scoresheet for Liangjiang to help them pick up a convincing victory.

That victory helped them climb from the bottom of the table into sixth place in Group A.

The game is a direct clash between two sides battling relegation. Cangzhou Mighty Lions currently occupy the bottom spot, having picked up six points from nine games.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Chongqing Liangjiang Head-to-Head

Chongqing Liangjiang have eight wins from their last 13 games against Cangzhou Mighty Lions. Three previous matches ended in draws, while Cangzhou have two wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in May when four first-half goals saw both sides share the spoils in a 2-2 draw on matchday three of the current campaign.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions from guide: L-W-L-L-D

Chongqing Liangjiang form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Chongqing Liangjiang Team News

Cangzhou Mighty Lions

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Chongqing Liangjiang

There are also no injuries or suspension worries for Chongqing Liangjiang.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Chongqing Liangjiang Predicted XI

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI (4-5-1): Puliang Shao (GK); Zhiyun Zheng, Yang Liu, Stoppila Sunzu, Abduhamit Abdugheni; Taty Maritu, Hao Guo, Muriqui, Kaimu Zheng, Shihao Piao; Andre Senghor

Chongqing Liangjiang Predicted XI (5-4-1): Xiaofei Deng (GK); Xingbo Zhang, Le Liu, Shuai Yang, Jiaxing Deng, Jing Feng; Congyao Yin, Xiyang Huang, Jie Chen, Honglin Dong; Miller Bolanos

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Chongqing Liangjiang Prediction

The two sides are evenly matched in all aspects and they will each fancy their chances of getting a victory here.

The game offers an opportunity for either side to steer clear of the relegation zone but we are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Cangzhou Mighty Lions 1-1 Chongqing Liangjiang

