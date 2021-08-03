Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Guangzhou City prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Cangzhou Mighty Lions will welcome Guangzhou City to the Yutong International Sports Center on Thursday for a Chinese Super League fixture.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 5-2 defeat away to Guangzhou FC. Zang Yifeng and Xie Pengfei scored what proved to be consolation goals for Cangzhou.

Guangzhou City picked up a narrow 1-0 away victory over Shenzhen on Monday. Jiang Jihong scored the match-winning goal in the 80th minute. That was their first victory over Shenzhen in over two years.

That victory helped the Blue Lions maintain fourth spot in Group A of the CSL, having picked up 17 points from 11 games. Cangzhou Mighty Lions are second from bottom with just seven points on the board.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Guangzhou City Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on five previous occasions and Cangzhou Mighty Lions have a marginally better record with two wins to their name.

Guangzhou City were victorious on one occasion, while two previous matches ended in draws.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a goalless encounter on matchday five of the current campaign.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions form guide: L-D-L-W-L

Guangzhou City form guide: W-W-L-D-D

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Guangzhou City Team News

Cangzhou Mighty Lions

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Guangzhou City

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Guangzhou City ahead of this encounter.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Guangzhou City Predicted XI

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI (4-5-1): Puliang Shao; Zhiyun Zheng, Yang Liu, Stoppila Sunzu, Abduhamit Abdugheni; Taty Maritu, Hao Guo, Muriqui, Kaimu Zheng, Shihao Piao; Andre Senghor

Guangzhou City Predicted XI (5-4-1): Jiaqi Han; Xiaotian Yang, Pengefi Han, Zhengyu Huang, Jihong Jiang, Miao Tang; Chugui Ye, Mousa Dembele, Gong Zhang, Guilherme; Tiago De Leonco

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Guangzhou City Prediction

The visitors have an extremely expansive style of play that sees them score as many goals as they concede. However, Cangzhou's limitations in attack mean that they might not take advantage of the opportunities presented to them.

Guangzhou City have been highly inconsistent this season and they are just as capable of spectacular results as they are of tame displays. However, they have enough quality to edge this game.

Prediction: Cangzhou Mighty Lions 0-2 Guangzhou City

