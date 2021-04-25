Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Henan Songshan Longmen prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Cangzhou Mighty Lions will welcome Henan Songshan Longmen to the Tianhe Stadium for a matchday two fixture in Group A of the Chinese Super League.

Both sides will be looking to register their first victory of the new campaign, having each suffered defeats on matchday one.

The hosts were on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat away to Qingdao FC. Goals from Junchen Zhou and Dejan Radonjic gave the hosts all three points.

Henan Songhsn Longmen also suffered a defeat by the same scoreline at home to Shenzhen FC. Frank Acheampong and Alan Kardac scored in each half to give the visitors all three points.

A great start for Juan Fernando Quintero in his CSL debut. Two assists helped Shenzhen FC beat Henan Songshan Longmen 2:1 in season opener. Alan Kardec headed in thanks to his corner kick. Quintero - Acheampong - Alan Kardec looks a terrific trident in CSL. pic.twitter.com/APGE3ndoH6 — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 21, 2021

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Henan Songshan Longmen Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on just six previous occasions and and are evenly matched in their head-to-head record.

Both sides have three wins apiece but we are yet to witness a draw in a game between the teams.

Their last meeting came on 23 October 2016 when goals from Matheus and Yong-Hyong Ho gave Cangzhou Mighty Lions a 2-0 victory away from home.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions form guide: L

Henan Sonsghan Longmen form guide: L

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Henan Songshan Longmen Team News

Cangzhou Mighty Lions

The hosts have no known injury concerns. Manager Afshin Ghotbi also has no suspension concerns ahead of the visit of Henan Songshan Longmen.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

The 1st CSL goal for Dejan Radonjic since his move to Qingdao FC last summer. After Cangzhou Mighty Lions equalized 1:1, the Croatian winger immediately made an answer through an extraordinary curling goal to help Qingdao grab season-opening win. pic.twitter.com/q7SlelS4MD — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 21, 2021

Henan Sonshan Longmen

There are also no suspension or injury concerns for the visitors ahead of this encounter.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Puliang Shao (GK); Zhiyun Zheng, Yang Liu, Stopplia Sunzu, Abdulhamit Abdugheni; Chuangyi Lin, Hao Guo, Odil Akhmedov, Pengfei Xie; Muriqui; Adama Diomande

Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI (5-3-2): Yan Wu (GK); Zhao Ke, Ziyi Niu, Toni Sunjic, Xin Luo, Shangyuan Wang; Dong Han, Tim Chow, Boxuan Feng; Mohamed Buya Turay, Henrique Dourado

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Henan Songshan Longmen Prediction

The visitors are slight favorites but Cangzhou Mighty Lions are equally capable of getting the job done on home turf.

Considering that both sides are almost evenly matched, it is difficult to see a winner emerging from this encounter. We are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: Cangzhou Mighty Lions 2-2 Henan Songshan Longmen

