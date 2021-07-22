Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Qingdao FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Two bottom-half sides in Group A go toe-to-toe in the Chinese Super League on Saturday as Cangzhou Mighty Lions take on Qingdao FC at the Huadu Stadium.

The hosts are currently rooted to the bottom of the table with three points, while the visitors are in sixth place with seven points in Group A.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions’ horrid run of results continued last time out as they were beaten 2-0 by a rejuvenated Shandong Taishan side.

In a one-sided affair, former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini and forward Tianyu Guo scored in either half to hand Shandong Taishan their fourth win of the season.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions have now failed to taste victory in their last 12 games across all competitions, picking up five draws and losing on seven occasions.

Their last win came back in October 2020 when they claimed a 2-1 victory away to Dalian Pro.

Meanwhile, Qingdao FC suffered a second straight defeat as they were hammered 6-0 by Guangzhou FC last time out.

Prior to that, Jingui Wu’s men were beaten 2-0 by Henan Songshan Longmen last Sunday. Qingdao FC have now lost four of their last five outings, scoring once and conceding 11 goals.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Qingdao FC Head-To-Head

With six wins from 11 encounters, Cangzhou Mighty Lions head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture. The visitors have picked up three wins, while two games have ended all square.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Form Guide: L-L-D-L-D

Qingdao FC Form Guide: L-L-W-L-L

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Qingdao FC Team News

Cangzhou Mighty Lions

There are no known injuries in the Cangzhou Mighty Lions squad.

Injuries: None

Suspended: None

Qingdao FC

Similarly, there are no known injuries in the Qindao camp, meaning head coach Jingui Wu has a full strength squad at his disposal. He will also welcome back striker Zhu Ting, who has now served his three-game suspension.

Injuries: None

Suspended: None

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Qingdao FC Predicted XI

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI (5-4-1): Puliang Shao; Liao Chengjian, Yang Yiming, Yang Liu, Yun Yang, Zhang Xiangshuo; Pengfei Xie, Kaimu Zheng, Chuangyi Lin, Zang Yifeng; Oscar Taty Maritu

Qingdao FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Shi Zhao; Xiang Gao, Jian Liu, Jiang Weipeng, Yu Yang; Ji Xiaoxuan, Hu Jiali, Hao Wang, Zhou Junchen; Romain Alessandrini, Dejan Radonjić

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Qingdao FC Prediction

This Super League fixture sees two struggling sides face off on Saturday. Cangzhou Mighty Lions have so far failed to score a goal at home and have picked up one point from their three games on home turf. Similarly, the visitors are yet to score a goal away from home this season and have also managed just one point from three away games.

We predict they will cancel each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Cangzhou Mighty Lions 1-1 Qingdao FC

Edited by Shardul Sant