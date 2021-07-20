Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Shandong Taishan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Cangzhou Mighty Lions take on Shandong Taishan in their Chinese Super League fixture at Tianhe Stadium on Wednesday.

With almost half of the fixtures in the Chinese Super League complete, Shandong Taishan have a slender one-point lead at the top of the Group A standings.

They are unbeaten in their six outings, winning three and playing out three draws. They were held to a goalless draw by Guangzhou City FC on Sunday.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions are the bottom-placed side in the group and are winless in the competition so far. They lost 2-1 to Shenzhen FC in their previous outing.

Also see: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Shandong Taishan Head-to-Head

There have been five meetings between the two sides across all competitions so far. Shandong have the upper hand in this fixture at the moment, having recorded three wins over the Mighty Lions.

One game has ended in a stalemate and the Mighty Lions have one win to their name. They last met in a Super League fixture in 2016 at Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium. Shandong secured an easy 4-0 win in that game.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions form guide (Chinese Super League): L-D-L-D-D

Shandong Taishan form guide (Chinese Super League): D-D-W-D-W

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Shandong Taishan Team News

Cangzhou Mighty Lions

Cangzhou Mighty Lions do not have any known injury or suspension concerns for this game.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shandong Taishan

Zhang Chi suffered from a leg injury in training last month and is the only player unavailable for Shandong Taishan.

Injuries: Zhang Chi

Suspension: None

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Shandong Taishan Predicted XI

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Puliang Shao; Zhiyun Zheng, Yang Liu, Stopplia Sunzu, Chengjian Liao; Chuangyi Lin, Hao Guo, Yifeng Zang, Xiangshou Zhang; Muriqui; Andre Senghor

Shandong Taishan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dalei Wang; Long Song, Zheng Zheng, Ke Shi, Xiang Ji; Marouane Fellaini, Jun-Ho Son, Xin Xu; Yang Liu, Tianyu Guo, Leonardo

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Shandong Taishan Prediction

Cangzhou Mighty Lions have scored just four goals in their six outings so far and have conceded eight in the same period. They have the ability to take the lead early on but can't seem to hold onto it.

Shandong failed to score for the first time this campaign in their previous game but have better attacking and defending stats than their northern rivals.

When these two sides clash on Wednesday, we predict a win for the Group A toppers.

Prediction: Cangzhou Mighty Lions 0-2 Shandong Taishan.

Also See: The 10 highest-paid goalkeepers in the world

Edited by Peter P