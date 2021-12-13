Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Cangzhou Mighty Lions square off against Shanghai Shenhua at Jiangyin Stadium as Chinese Super League action continues in midweek.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions resumed their league campaign with a 4-2 loss against Wuhan Zall on Sunday. They finished second from bottom in Group A in the regular season with just two wins and will be hoping for a better outing in the second phase of the competition.

Shanghai Shenhua missed out on qualification into the championship playoff by just a point. In their first league game since August, they overcame Qingdao Huanghai, beating them 3-0 on Sunday.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-to-Head

There have been four meetings between the two sides, with all the games taking place in the Chinese Super League. Cangzhou have a slight upper hand against their southern rivals with two wins in this fixture.

Shanghai Shenhua have one win to their name and one game has ended in a draw. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since 2016. They last met at Yutong International Sports Center Stadium in league action, with the game ending in a 2-1 win for the Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-W

Shanghai Shenhua form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-W

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Shanghai Shenhua Team News

Cangzhou Mighty Lion

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the Cangzhou Mighty Lions for this game. A similar starting XI that lost 4-2 to Wuhan is expected from manager Svetozar Šapurić.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shanghai Shenhua

Yue Zhu has not featured in any league games this season and is expected to sit this one out as well.

César Luis Merlo @CLMerlo 🚨Giovanni Moreno queda libre del Shanghai Shenhua de 🇨🇳.

*️⃣Su intención es regresar a Colombia pero aún no hay ofertas formales.

*️⃣Si no le aparece nada seductor, el jugador no descarta el retiro. 🚨Giovanni Moreno queda libre del Shanghai Shenhua de 🇨🇳.*️⃣Su intención es regresar a Colombia pero aún no hay ofertas formales.*️⃣Si no le aparece nada seductor, el jugador no descarta el retiro. https://t.co/EbQTBPvTI8

Injuries: None

Doubt: Yue Zhu

Suspension: None

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI (3-4-3): Puliang Shao; Yang Yun, Yan Zihao, Stoppila Sunzu; Abduhamit Abdugheni, Guo Hao, Kaimu Zheng, Zheng Zhiyun; Xie Pengfei, Andre Senghor, Taty Maritu

Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cheng Zeng; Jiabao Wen, Matej Jonjic, Zhu Chenjie, Denny Wang Yi; Wang Haijian, Alexander N'Doumbou; Xinli Peng, Lu Zhang, Adrian Mierzejewski; Lonsana Doumbouya

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction

The hosts struggled to contain Wuhan Zall in their previous outing but did score two goals. Shanghai kept a clean sheet against Qingdao and scored three goals. They look like the better side here and we predict this game will end in a win for The Flower of Shanghai.

Prediction: Cangzhou Mighty Lions 1-2 Shanghai Shenhua

