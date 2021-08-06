Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Shenzhen prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Cangzhou Mighty Lions will welcome Shenzhen to the Yutong International Sports Center on Sunday for a Chinese Super League fixture.

The home side come into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Guangzhou City on Thursday. Tiago De Leonco and Jown Cardona scored in each half to give the visitors all three points.

Shenzhen were on the wrong end of a 4-2 defeat away to Shandong Taishan. Marouane Fellaini starred with a brace for the hosts, while Li Yuanyi and Frank Archeampong got on the scoresheet for the visitors in a six-goal first half.

That defeat left Shenzhen in third place in Group A of the CSL with 21 points garnered from 12 games. The Cangzhou Mighty Lions, meanwhile, are second from bottom on seven points.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Shenzhen Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 13 occasions in the past and Cangzhou Mighty Lions have a marginally better record. The Hebei outfit have five wins to their name, while four previous matches ended in a share of the spoils. Shenzhen were victorious on four occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in mid-July when two goals in the final 10 minutes gave Shenzhen a 2-1 victory.

The home side have been in free fall in recent weeks, with just one win recorded all season. Shenzhen have lost two consecutive matches and this has derailed their chances of finishing top of the table.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions form guide: L-L-D-L-W

Shenzhen form guide: L-L-W-W-D

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Shenzhen Team News

Cangzhou Mighty Lions

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shenzhen

Defender Morteza Pouraliganji is still sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. There are no suspensions for Shenzhen to worry about.

Injured: Morteza Pouraliganji

Suspension: None

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Shenzhen Predicted XI

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI (4-3-3): Puliang Shao; Zhiyun Zheng, Yang Liu, Stoppila Sunzu, Abduhamit Abdugheni; Pengfei Xie, Kaimu Zheng, Shihao Piao; Muriqui, Andre Senghor, Taty Maritu

Shenzhen Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lu Zhang; Yeljan Shinar, Mincheng Yuan, Zhang Yuan, Haolun Mi; Juan Quintero, Mubarak Wakaso, Dalun Zheng, Frank Acheampong; Alan Kardec, Lin Gao

Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs Shenzhen Prediction

Shenzhen have been one of the most consistent sides in the Chinese Super League this term and they will be keen to bounce back from their defeats against the top two.

The Cangzhou Mighty Lions have not shown any form of consistency and might not pose much of a threat to the visitors. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Jose Carlos Granero's side.

Prediction: Cangzhou Mighty Lions 0-2 Shenzhen

