Cannes vs Stade Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2025 

Cannes host Stade Reims at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin on Wednesday in the Coupe de France semi-final. The hosts have exceeded expectations in the domestic cup.

They saw off Grau Du Roi, Olympique Ales, Grenoble, Lorient and Dives Cabourg in the first five rounds of the tournament, all in normal time.

They then beat Ligue 2 side Guingamp 3-1 in the quarter-final in February, featuring goals from three different players, including striker Julien Dominguez, who netted his ninth cup goal of the season.

Reims, meanwhile, have endured a grossly underwhelming season, with the domestic cup representing their only chance at salvation. They kicked off their cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Association Still Mutzig before beating Monaco, Bourgoin and most recently Angers, all on penalties in the next three rounds.

Reims returned to action on Saturday with a 3-1 win over Olympique Marseille.

Cannes vs Stade Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 15th meeting between the two teams. Cannes trail 6-3.

The two teams last faced off in a National 1 clash in March 2010, which ended goalless.

The midweek clash will mark Reims' first Coupe de France semi-final since the 1987-1988 season, while Cannes last featured in the final-four in the 1991-92 season.

Les Dragons are without a clean sheet in eight games.

Cannes vs Stade Reims Prediction

Cannes are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going unbeaten in 19 games. They have, however, lost once at home since November.

Reims, meanwhile, head into the midweek clash on a high after a clinical victory over Marseille. They are comfortably the stronger of the two sides but will need to avoid complacency to overcome the fourth tier outfit.

Prediction: Cannes 0-2 Reims

Cannes vs Stade Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Reims

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last six meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in one of their last six matchups.)

