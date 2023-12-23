"Cannot be allowed time and space" - Pundit claims Arsenal star needs to shut down Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold in PL fixture

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has offered some advice to Kai Havertz ahead of his side's clash against Liverpool later today (Saturday, 23 December). The pundit has urged the Germany international to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold at bay.

He wrote in his column for the Daily Mail:

“This is a defining game for Havertz, in particular. He looks like he has turned a corner in terms of his creativity of late, but he will be up against Trent Alexander-Arnold when the Liverpool man moves into midfield from his inverted right-back position."

Keown added:

“Alexander-Arnold has six Premier League assists against Arsenal — more than against any other opponents — and most of those were registered from wide areas. Now playing centrally, he is doing even more damage. A player with his vision cannot be allowed time and space."

He further stated:

“When Alexander-Arnold steps inside from Havertz’s side of the pitch, he needs shutting down. Liverpool love to flood the midfield and, as talented as he is, Rice cannot pick up everyone while trying to protect Saliba and Gabriel.”

Havertz initially struggled at the Emirates this season following his £65 million move from Chelsea in the summer. The German attacker has come into his own in recent weeks, registering four goals and one assist in 17 league appearances.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold has been deployed in a new hybrid role this season, allowing him to move into midfield from right-back and play with more freedom. He has offered seven assists and two goals in 21 appearances across competitions for Liverpool this term.

"It's going to be a special atmosphere" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta previews Liverpool clash

Arsenal have been in great form this season, displaying grit to secure 12 wins in 17 matches so far. The Gunners sit atop the Premier League table and are level on points with second-placed Aston Villa (who played their match for this gameweek against Sheffield United earlier today).

Meanwhile, Liverpool have witnessed a return to the title race after a fifth-place finish last season. The Reds are third in the standings, one point behind the Gunners.

Ahead of an important clash that could play a huge role in this season's title race, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said when asked about playing at Anfield (per the club's official website):

"It's going to be a special atmosphere. Obviously, the two teams are in a great moment, in a really good position. Really strong position. Both teams, I'm sure, have prepared the game to win it and to go for it and it's going to be an intense match."

