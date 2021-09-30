Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

Orlando Pirates are back in action in the South African Premier Soccer League this weekend as they take on Cape Town City on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Cape Town City are in 11th place in the South African Premier Division and have not been at their best this season. The home side eased past Moroka Swallows in the MTN8 this week and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. The Buccaneers suffered a 2-0 defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this match.

Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have a slight edge over Cape Town City and have won seven out of 22 matches played between the two teams. Cape Town City have managed six victories against Orlando Pirates and will want to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Orlando Pirates. Cape Town City were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Cape Town City form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-L-W-D

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-W-W-D-D

Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Cape Town City

Darren Keet and Audrey Ngoma are sidelined at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Edmilson Dove has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection.

Injured: Audrey Ngoma, Darren Keet

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates have a few injury concerns

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Thembinkosi Lorch, Richard Ofori and Zakhele Lepasa ruled out at the moment. Innocent Maela is also recovering from a long-term injury and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Thembinkosi Lorch, Richard Ofori, Innocent Maela, Zakhele Lepasa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Cape Town City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Hugo Marques; Abbubaker Mobara, Idumba Fasika, Taariq Fielies; Edmilson Dove, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Amethyst Ralani, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Thato Mokeke; Abdul Ajagun, Fagrie Lakay

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wayne Sandilands; Deon Kavendji, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Vincent Pule, Gabadinho Mhango

Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Orlando Pirates have blown hot and cold over the past year and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. The Buccaneers can pack a punch on their day and will want to prove their mettle this weekend.

Cape Town City have troubled Orlando Pirates in the past but will need to address a few issues ahead of this match. Orlando Pirates are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cape Town City 1-3 Orlando Pirates

