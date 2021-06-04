Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

Mamelodi Sundowns are back in action in the South African Premier Soccer League this weekend as they take on Cape Town City at the Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. The Sundowns have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Cape Town City are in seventh place in the South African Premier Division at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side eased past Black Leopards to a 3-1 victory last week and will hope for a similar result in this match.

Mamelodi Sundowns, on the other hand, have stormed their way to a fourth consecutive league title and have been imperious this year. The reigning champions defeated Bloemfontein Celtic by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Head-to-Head

Cape Town City have a surprisingly good record against Mamelodi Sundowns and have won six out of 12 games played between the two teams. Mamelodi Sundowns have managed victories against Cape Town City and will want to even the playing field on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Mamelodi Sundowns. The champions have been excellent this season and will look for a similar result this weekend.

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-W-W-W

Cape Town City form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-D-L-L

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Team News

Mamelodi Sundowns have a large squad. Image Source: KickOff

Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns have one of the biggest squads in South Africa and have several options this weekend. Phakamani Mahlambi and Uruguayan forward Mauricio Affonso are currently injured and will not be able to play a part in the game.

Injured: Mauricio Affonso, Phakamani Mahlambi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Audrey Ngoma is currently injured. Image Source: Sowetan Live

Cape Town City

Audrey Ngoma returned from his loan spell at the start of the season but is injured and will not play a part in this game. Edmilson Dove is also nursing a knee injury and cannot feature against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Injured: Audrey Ngoma, Edmilson Dove

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Predicted XI

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (4-3-3): Denis Onyango; Lyle Lakay, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck, Thapelo Morena; Sphelele Mkhulise, Rivaldo Coetzee, Lebohang Maboe; Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino, Peter Shalulile

Congratulations to Mr Tuck-In himself Peter Shalulile on winning #DStvPrem Player of the Month for May! 🏆#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/9s0AJeDF4u — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) June 3, 2021

Cape Town City Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Peter Leeuwenburgh; Terrence Mashego, Abbubaker Mobara, Taariq Fielies, Thamsanqa Mkhize; Thato Mokeke; Amethyst Ralani, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Thabo Nodada, Fagrie Lakay; Prince Agyemang

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns have stormed their way to the league title this season and have a powerful squad at their disposal. The Sundowns have been impressive this month and will want to make a statement this weekend.

Cape Town City have had their problems this season but are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset. Mamelodi Sundowns are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Cape Town City

