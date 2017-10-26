Carabao Cup 2017/18: Chelsea 2-1 Everton, 5 Talking Points

Chelsea did just about enough to fight off an energetic and lively Everton to move on

by Khushwant Ramesh Top 5 / Top 10 26 Oct 2017, 09:40 IST

Chelsea finish the job as expected.

Everton's already dismal week got worse with them crashing out of the Carabao Cup to Premier League champions Chelsea. But despite the result, and the scoreline, Toffee fans can already see light at the end of the tunnel.

The pre-quarters of the Carabao Cup has brought us some incredible games so far and this one was just as entertaining. The hosts took the lead in the first half thanks to a lovely header from Antonio Rudiger before Willian curled a delightful ball into the far corner in injury time.

And while Everton fans - and most football fans - would've predicted this outcome, the game looked a whole lot different than the one on the weekend. Here are five talking points from the game that kept us at the edge of our seats.

Great to see Danny Drinkwater back playing.

#5 Danny Drinkwater loves the air show

Danny Drinkwater finally made his debut for Chelsea after signing for the London club from Leicester on transfer deadline day. That was almost three months ago and while he wasn't at his sharpest and quickest, he did what Antonio Conte got him to do.

Some of those giant cross-field balls into the likes of Willian, Davide Zappacosta, Michy Batshuayi and Charly Musonda Jr were a joy to watch. Perfectly weighted but with the Drinkwater height and pace.

It might still take him a couple of weeks to get back to his best but if he can improve his already-impressive game - as shown today - he'll be a vital part of this Chelsea side's goal to defend the title.