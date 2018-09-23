Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Carabao Cup 2018/19: Manchester United predicted XI against Derby County

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
Preview
1.21K   //    23 Sep 2018, 15:16 IST

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Manchester United would want to bounce back after a disappointing 1-1 draw with promoted side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday at Old Trafford. It was a match they should have put to bed in the first half. Moving on from that, another match beckons in the English Football League Cup, or the Carabao Cup, as United host Derby County on Tuesday night.

It appears that Jose Mourinho's team is finally feeling the pinch of playing more than two matches in a week. After back to back losses to Brighton and Tottenham, Mourinho seemed to have found a winning combination in a 4-3-3 formation that allows Paul Pogba to flourish in a more offensive position.

The only glitch in the system that if Mourinho takes one or two players off the team, then there is some element of instability. In a tightly scheduled season, it is virtually impossible not to rotate players. Mourinho does not have the benefit of depth in his squad compared to the likes of Liverpool or Manchester City and that could be the difference in the long run.

On Tuesday, Mourinho is set to make wholesome changes to his squad for the EFL Cup. On one end, some key players would be free to rest up for the tough West Ham away clash on Saturday. On the other hand, an entirely new crop of players could prove catastrophic as seen in United's previous embarrassing eliminations in domestic competitions.

This is a match United is expected to win comfortably if the tactics are right. It does not matter who is selected to play. Mourinho will certainly need the home win before it mirrors the David Moyes season when United had one of the best away records but struggled in front of their home supporters. These are the players that are likely to start on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper

Sergio Romero


Manchester United v Derby County - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round
Romero should replace David de Gea

The Argentine goalkeeper missed the World Cup due to a knee injury and only just recently got back to the team. He has proven to be dependable in cup games. Mourinho, as a testament to his belief in Romero, has not hesitated to play him in Champions League matches. He has an impressive shot-stopping ability and is a genuinely good goalkeeper.

Romero is certainly not at David de Gea's level but is sharper than third choice option Lee Grant. Romero should keep the defensive ship steady when called upon in this match. He did not kick a ball in pre-season but that should not sway Mourinho's decision as De Gea should be rested.

Topics you might be interested in:
Carabao Cup Manchester United Derby County
