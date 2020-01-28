Carabao Cup 2019-20 | 3 United players who need to step up against Manchester City

Manchester City v Manchester United - Carabao Cup - semi-final, second leg

With a dim expectation of making a comeback from a 1-3 deficit, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men will meet their city rivals Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening in the second leg of the (EFL) Carabao Cup semi-final.

Although the job seems to be a next-to-impossible one for the red side of Manchester, we have already seen a plethora of unexpected results from this Solskjaer's side many times this season.

And we can't deny the memories of the spiritual night in Paris, where Solskjaer's young guns nullified PSG's defence to secure one of the most surprising comebacks in the club's history. Hence, fans could hope for a thrilling encounter this Wednesday.

On the other hand, City will try to replicate their first leg's performance. As Manchester City tasted a 2-1 defeat to United once earlier this season, Pep Guardiola would be looking to not repeat the same mistakes they did during their season's first meeting at Etihad.

In order to get something positive out of this fixture, the players of Manchester United need to give their best. Without wasting any further time, let's jump into the main topic and see the three Red Devils who need to step up their game against Manchester City.

Fred has to win midfield battles on Wednesday to give Manchester United an edge

Manchester United will face Manchester City on an away pitch and big games are won and lost in the midfield. If we compare Manchester City's midfield to Manchester United's midfield, we will find there is a vast difference of quality between them.

While Manchester City have the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, İlkay Gündoğan, Rodri, and David Silva to run their midfield, the long-term injuries to two of United's main midfielders - Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay have drastically limited the numbers in the midfield department.

Frederico Rodrigues - also known as Fred - has become the only one in the Manchester United squad who can play the role of a box-to-box midfielder. This season, Fred has been inconsistent with his performances.

But, if Manchester United are to beat their noisy neighbours, Fred's movements both on and off the ball need to be perfect. United is likely to field their team in 3-5-2 formation yet again after the weekend's success over Tranmere Rovers. And Fred has to don the midfield to abolish City's midfield dominance.

