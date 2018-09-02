Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Cardiff City 2-3 Arsenal: Hits and flops

Ben Winfield
Top 5 / Top 10
3.03K   //    02 Sep 2018, 20:56 IST

Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Arsenal secured
their
first away win of the season

Sunday saw Arsenal take on Cardiff City, in search of their first away win under Unai Emery. Cardiff, on the other hand, came into the game looking for their first win since their return to the top flight, and in fact their first goal.

It was Arsenal who came out on top, winning 3-2 in what was a very entertaining encounter, but they were forced to work for it against a resolute Cardiff side.

Arsenal went ahead through Shkodran Mustafi, who rose highest to bullet a header home from Granit Xhaka’s corner. Cardiff responded on the stroke of half time, with Victor Camarasa firing in at the far post to score Cardiff’s first league goal since their promotion from the Championship.

Arsenal regained the lead in the second half, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finishing brilliantly from the edge of the box to get his first goal of the season. Once again Cardiff hit back, with Danny Ward rising high in the penalty area, to head in via the post.

However, Arsenal found the killer blow, with Alexandre Lacazette providing it on his first start of the season so far.

Here are three players who fired, and three players who didn’t, in the game at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Hit- Alexandre Lacazette

Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Arsenal started his first game of the season against Cardiff

It has been a tough start to the season for Lacazette, who has been starved of opportunities in the Arsenal team, with Unai Emery opting to go with Aubameyang as his lone striker. Against Cardiff, he was given the opportunity to start and repaid the faith his manager had shown in him. He led the line brilliantly and played a key role in Aubameyang’s goal before he produced a brilliant finish to win the game late on. He has certainly done enough to keep his spot for the next game.

Flop- Sean Morrison

At times, Cardiff have been strong defensively this season, but it was a different matter on Sunday afternoon. They struggled to deal with the pace and movement of this Arsenal side and were all over the place at times. Morrison, in particular, seemed to struggle to adapt, and really looked out of place. He was excellent last season in the Championship, but he almost looked out of his depth against such a high quality of opposition.

