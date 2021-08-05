Cardiff City vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Cardiff City are set to play Barnsley at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday in the EFL Championship.

Cardiff City come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Newport County in a friendly game a few days ago. Goals from midfielder Joe Ralls and Welsh forward Mark Harris sealed the deal for Mick McCarthy's Cardiff City.

Barnsley, on the other hand, lost 4-0 to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in a friendly fixture. Goals from young forward Samuel Edozie, midfielder Ben Knight, Algeria international Riyad Mahrez and Dutch centre-back Nathan Ake secured the win for Manchester City.

Cardiff City vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

In 22 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Cardiff City hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost three and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the EFL Championship, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. Goals from Danish centre-back Mads Juel Andersen and striker Cauley Woodrow for Barnsley was cancelled out by goals from winger Sheyi Ojo and Wales international Kieffer Moore for Cardiff City.

Cardiff City form guide in the EFL Championship: yet to play

Barnsley form guide in the EFL Championship: yet to play

Cardiff City vs Barnsley Team News

Cardiff City

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy will be unable to call upon the services of right-back Tom Sang and striker Isaac Vassell. There are doubts over the availability of winger Josh Murphy and star striker Kieffer Moore.

Injured: Tom Sang, Isaac Vassell

Doubtful: Kieffer Moore, Josh Murphy

Suspended: None

Barnsley

Meanwhile, Barnsley have no known issues and manager Markus Schopp is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Smithies, Sean Morrison, Aden Flint, Curtis Nelson, Perry Ng, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Ryan Wintle, Joel Bagan, James Collins, Mark Harris

Barnsley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Brad Collins, Callum Brittain, Aapo Halme, Michal Helik, Liam Kitching, Dominik Frieser, Callum Styles, Josh Benson, Clarke Oduor, Cauley Woodrow, Carlton Morris

🗣️ "All the boys are feeling fit and raring to go this weekend..."@CauleyWoodrow is speaking to the press ahead of our trip to Cardiff City. pic.twitter.com/jjrIvSomPy — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) August 5, 2021

Cardiff City vs Barnsley Prediction

Cardiff City have, in Kieffer Moore, one of the better strikers in the EFL Championship. The 28-year old will be crucial if the Bluebirds are to have a good season. Welsh winger Harry Wilson enjoyed a good season for Cardiff City last time around, but returned to parent club Liverpool this summer, who subsequently sold him to Fulham.

Barnsley, on the other hand, enjoyed a wonderful 2020/21 EFL Championship campaign. However, manager Valerien Ismael has joined West Bromwich Albion, alongside midfielder Alex Mowatt, while striker Daryl Dike, who made a huge impact during the second half of the season, has returned to parent club Orlando City. Austrian Markus Schopp has taken over, and he has a tough job in his hands.

🗣️ "The guys have the quality and it's up to us now to go on and show the fans we have a certain way of playing..."



Markus Schopp is addressing the local press at Oakwell. pic.twitter.com/ZLhmAuFNYw — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) August 5, 2021

A draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Barnsley

