Cardiff City vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Cardiff City are set to play hosts to Birmingham City at the Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Cardiff City come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Swansea City at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday in the latest edition of the South Wales derby.

A brace from winger Jamal Lowe secured the win for the Swans against Cardiff City, who had midfielder Joe Ralls sent off in the second half.

Birmingham City, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Watford on Saturday at St. Andrew's.

A second-half penalty from veteran striker Troy Deeney sealed the win for the Hornets. Birmingham City had Denmark international Kristian Pedersen sent off in the second half.

Not our day yesterday, focus now turns to Cardiff! 👊 pic.twitter.com/H2nfRC08Hc — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) December 13, 2020

Cardiff City vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head

In 18 previous encounters between the two sides, Cardiff City hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost four and drawn seven.

Advertisement

The two clubs last faced each other in January this year, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Young midfielder Jude Bellingham, now at Borussia Dortmund, put Birmingham City ahead early in the first half, only for midfielder Lee Tomlin to equalize for Cardiff City.

Cardiff City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-W-W-L

Birmingham City form guide in the EFL Championship: D-L-W-W-L

Cardiff City vs Birmingham City Team News

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris will be unable to call upon the services of veteran midfielder Lee Tomlin and right-back Jordi Osei-Tutu, who are both injured. Midfielder Joe Ralls is suspended.

Injured: Lee Tomlin, Jordi Osei-Tutu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Joe Ralls

Meanwhile, Birmingham City will be without winger Jeremie Bela, who is injured. Left-back Kristian Pedersen is suspended.

Injured: Jeremie Bela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kristian Pedersen

Cardiff City vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Smithies, Leandro Bacuna, Sol Bamba, Curtis Nelson, Joe Bennett, Harry Wilson, Will Vaulks, Marlon Pack, Sheyi Ojo, Mark Harris, Robert Glatzel

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Neil Etheridge, Marc Roberts, Mikel San Jose, Jake Clarke-Salter, Josh Dacres-Cogley, Gary Gardner, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Ivan Sunjic, Maxime Colin, Lukas Jutkiewicz, Jonathan Leko

Cardiff City vs Birmingham City Prediction

Cardiff City had a good winning run broken by the loss against rivals Swansea City. Players like Kieffer Moore need to be managed carefully, with the Wales international a constant fixture in what has been a hectic Championship season.

Advertisement

Birmingham City, on the other hand, sit 16th in the league table. Aitor Karanka has some good players to work with, including Jonathan Leko and Ivan Sunjic, but the absence of Kristian Pedersen could prove to be problematic.

The Bluebirds are four points ahead of Birmingham City, but the loss to the Swans could prove to be an important shift in momentum. We expect this fixture to end in a draw.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Birmingham City

Also Read: Derby County vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21