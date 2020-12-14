Derby County vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Derby County are set to host Swansea City at the Pride Park Stadium on Wednesday in their upcoming EFL Championship game.

Derby County come into this game after a 0-0 draw against Michael O'Neill's Stoke City.

Derby County enjoyed the lion's share of possession and had more shots on target, but were unable to find the net against the Potters.

Swansea City, on the other hand, beat 10-man Cardiff City 2-0 on Saturday at the Cardiff City Stadium in the latest edition of the South Wales derby.

A brace from winger Jamal Lowe secured the win for the Swans, with Cardiff City having midfielder Joe Ralls sent off in the second half.

Derby County vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Derby County have won three games, lost two and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with Derby County beating Swansea City 3-2.

Goals from forward Martyn Waghorn, USA international Duane Holmes and former Manchester United attacker Tom Lawrence ensured victory for the Rams.

Young midfielder Yan Dhanda and right-back Kyle Naughton scored the goals for Swansea City.

Derby County form guide in the EFL Championship: D-D-W-D-D

Swansea City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-W-D-W

Derby County vs Swansea City Team News

Derby County interim manager Wayne Rooney will be unable to call upon the services of veteran centre-back Curtis Davies, who is out with an injury.

Injured: Curtis Davies

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Swansea City will be without midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, who is nursing an injury.

Injured: Morgan Gibbs-White

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Derby County vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Marshall, Nathan Byrne, Andre Wisdom, Matt Clarke, Lee Buchanan, Krystian Bielik, Max Bird, Tom Lawrence, Kamil Jozwiak, Colin Kazim-Richards, Jason Knight

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Freddie Woodman, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi, Connor Roberts, Korey Smith, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Jake Bidwell, Andre Ayew, Jamal Lowe

Derby County vs Swansea City Prediction

Derby County have stabilized under the management of Wayne Rooney, after a poor spell which led to the sacking of Phillip Cocu. The likes of Colin Kazim-Richards and Krystian Bielik will be key, as Derby County continue their climb out of the relegation spots.

Swansea City, on the other hand, have impressed. Manager Steve Cooper has done well, with players like Marc Guehi, Connor Roberts and Andre Ayew impressing on a consistent basis.

Swansea City sit third in the league this season, and will be the favorites to win the game.

Prediction: Derby County 1-2 Swansea City

