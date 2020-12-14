Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Paris Saint-Germain are set to play hosts to Lorient at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday in their next Ligue 1 game.

Paris Saint-Germain come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to 10-man Lyon on Sunday at the Parc des Princes.

A first-half goal from Zimbabwe international Tino Kadewere sealed the deal for Rudi Garcia's Lyon, who had Brazilian midfielder Thiago Mendes sent off late in the second half.

Lorient, on the other hand, beat Nimes 3-0 on Sunday at the Stade du Moustoir.

Goals from French midfielder Quentin Boisgard, attacker Pierre-Yves Hamel and forward Yoane Wissa sealed the win for Christophe Pelissier's men.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient Head-to-Head

In 26 previous encounters between the two sides, Paris Saint-Germain hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost five and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other in January this year, in the round of 32 of the Coupe de France. Paris Saint-Germain beat Lorient 1-0, courtesy of a second-half goal from Spain international Pablo Sarabia.

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-D-W-L

Lorient form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-L-L-W

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient Team News

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish left-back Juan Bernat, key attacker Neymar, midfielder Pablo Sarabia, Argentine striker Mauro Icardi and Germany international Julian Draxler. There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Marquinhos.

Injured: Pablo Sarabia, Mauro Icardi, Julian Draxler, Juan Bernat, Neymar

Doubtful: Marquinhos

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Lorient will be without striker Umut Bozok, centre-back Matthieu Saunier and young defender Houboulang Mendes. There are doubts over the availability of veteran midfielder Fabien Lemoine.

Injured: Umut Bozok, Matthieu Saunier, Houboulang Mendes

Doubtful: Fabien Lemoine

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient Predicted XI

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (3-5-2): Keylor Navas, Abdou Diallo, Danilo Pereira, Presnel Kimpembe, Alessandro Florenzi, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti, Layvin Kurzawa, Moise Kean, Kylian Mbappe

Lorient Predicted XI (4-3-3): Paul Nardi, Jonathan Delaplace, Andrew Gravillon, Jeremy Morel, Vincent Le Goff, Trevoh Chalobah, Enzo Le Fee, Laurent Abergel, Armand Lauriente, Pierre-Yves Hamel, Quentin Boisgard

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain have not looked at their fluent best this season. Star attacker Neymar was stretchered off during the game against Lyon, and his potential absence will only cause more problems for manager Thomas Tuchel.

Lorient, on the other hand, enjoyed a much-needed victory against Nimes on the weekend. They sit 17th in the league table, and have won one of their last five games.

Paris Saint-Germain will be the favorites to win the game, despite their inconsistent displays this season.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Lorient

