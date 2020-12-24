Cardiff City vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Cardiff City will welcome Brentford to the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Cardiff City come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Norwich City last Saturday at Carrow Road.

Goals from Argentine midfielder Emiliano Buendia and midfielder Todd Cantwell ensured victory for Daniel Farke's Norwich City.

Brentford, on the other hand, beat English Premier League side Newcastle United 1-0 on Tuesday in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup.

A second-half goal from midfielder Josh Dasilva secured next round qualification for the Bees, with Tottenham Hotspur set to be their next opponents.

Cardiff City vs Brentford Head-to-Head

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Cardiff City hold a slight advantage. They have won five games, lost three and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. Goals from Danish centre-back Luka Racic and French winger Bryan Mbeumo for Brentford were cancelled out by goals from Canada international Junior Hoilett and midfielder Joe Ralls for Cardiff City.

Cardiff City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-L-W-L

Brentford form guide in the EFL Championship: D-D-W-D-W

Cardiff City vs Brentford Team News

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris will be unable to call upon the services of key attacker Kieffer Moore, midfielder Lee Tomlin and full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu, who are all injured.

Injured: Kieffer Moore, Lee Tomlin, Jordi Osei-Tutu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Brentford will be without Swedish centre-back Pontus Jansson, midfielder Shandon Baptiste and Danish right-back Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Shandon Baptiste, Pontus Jansson, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs Brentford Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Smithies, Filip Benkovic, Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Greg Cunningham, Harry Wilson, Marlon Pack, Will Vaulks, Junior Hoilett, Robert Glatzel, Joe Ralls

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Tariqe Fosu, Charlie Goode, Mads Bech Sorensen, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

Cardiff City vs Brentford Prediction

Cardiff City sit 10th in the league table, and have missed star attacker Kieffer Moore. German forward Robert Glatzel has deputized well in the absence of the Wales international, and the likes of Harry Wilson and Joe Ralls could prove to be crucial as well.

Brentford, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence after their impressive win over Newcastle United. Striker Ivan Toney and attackers like Bryan Mbeumo will be key going forward, while Josh Dasilva has shown good form in midfield as well.

📈 Most prolific midfielders fr. 2019/20 (top 2 tiers + FA🏆 + Carabao🏆):



19⚽: 🐝MBEUMO

18⚽: Fernandes

16⚽: De Bruyne, Grealish

15⚽: Eze, Johnson, Wallace

14⚽: 🐝DASILVA*



* 12 Championship, 2 Carabao🏆#BrentfordFC @BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/UGyr3Snv0T — playmakerstats (@playmaker_EN) December 23, 2020

The Bees sit fourth in the league table and have put together a good run of games. They should edge past Cardiff City on Saturday.

Prediction: Cardiff City 0-2 Brentford

