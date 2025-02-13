Cardiff City vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th February 2025

Cardiff City lock horns with Bristol City in the 33rd round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.

Omer Riza's Cardiff are fresh off a 2-1 midweek loss at Portsmouth. After conceding twice inside the opening 17 minutes, the Bluebirds pulled one back through Callum O'Dowda from the spot five minutes later.

However, an equaliser wasn't to be as Pompey ended a four-game winless skid to streak four points clear of the drop zone. The loss - their second on the trot - kept Cardiff just two points and as many places in front of 22nd-placed Hull City, with 31 points from 31 games, winning seven.

Meanwhile, Liam Manning's Bristol are coming off a 2-0 home win over Stoke City. An Anis Mehmeti brace either side of the break saw the Robins snap a two-game winless run to improve to seventh in the standings, with 45 points from 32 games, winning 11.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Cardiff-Bristol Championship clash at the Cardiff City Stadium:

Cardiff City vs Bristol City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 103 meetings across competitions, Bristol lead Cardiff 42-39, including a 1-1 home draw in the Championship in their last clash in October 2024.

Cardiff are unbeaten in four games in the fixture, winning three on the trot after losing as many.

Cardiff have two wins and a loss in their last five home games- all in the Championship.

Bristol are winless in eight outings on the road - all in the Championship - losing four.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Cardiff: L-W-L-W-D; Bristol: W-L-D-W-D

Cardiff City vs Bristol City prediction

The two sides have had contrasting campaigns. While Cardiff are struggling to stay afloat in the Championship, Bristol are within two points of a promotion play-off place despite their travails on the road.

In terms of head-to-head, the Robins have a slender advantage, but Cardiff have been the better side in recent meetings. Bristol will look to avoid a trio of league defeats at Cardiff, having lost their last two clashes 2-0.

The Bluebirds have avoided defeat in their last four home league outings - winning twice. Considering Bristol's poor form on the road, it should be advantage Cardiff, who should return to winning ways.

Prediction: Cardiff City 2-1 Bristol City

Cardiff City vs Bristol City betting tips

Tip-1: Cardiff to win

Tip-2: Cardiff to keep a clean sheet: No (They haven't kept one in five games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Seven of their last eight meetings have had at least two goals.)

