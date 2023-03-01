Cardiff City vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023 

Cardiff City host Bristol City at the Cardiff City Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (March 4), looking to bounce back from their latest setback.

After consecutive wins over Birmingham City and Reading, the Bluebirds lost 2-0 at Norwich City at the weekend. Quickfire goals from Gabriel Sara and Marquinhos had the Canaries two goals to the good inside 37 minutes, and the visitors could not recover.

With 35 points from 34 games, Cardiff are down in 21st position, having won just nine times in the league this season.

Bristol, meanwhile, are coming off a crushing 3-0 home loss to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in the FA Cup. A brace from Phil Foden followed by a goal from Kevin De Bruyne ended the Robins' campaign in the fifth round.

However, on the league front, Nigel Pearson's side are unbeaten in nine games since a 2-0 loss to West Brom in December last year but have won only four times. That includes a narrow 1-0 victory over Hull City at home last weekend, thanks to a 70th-minute Nahki Wells penalty. Bristol are 13th in the Championship with 44 points.

Cardiff City vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 100th meeting between the two sides, with Bristol leading 42-36.

Bristol have won their last three clashes with Cardiff and could pull off a league double over them for the second straight season.

Cardiff and Bristol haven't played a draw in any competition since a goalless stalemate in October 2015 in the Championship.

Cardiff last lost four games in a row to Bristol between 2001 and 2007.

Having beaten Reading 1-0 in their last home game, Cardiff are looking to win consecutively for the first time since winning their first two home games of the season.

Cardiff City vs Bristol City Prediction

Cardiff are exuding confidence after their last win, but Bristol have been on a better run of form and could come away from the Welsh capital with all three points.

Prediction: Cardiff 1-2 Bristol

Cardiff City vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bristol

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

