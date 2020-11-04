Cardiff City vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Cardiff City’s overdue win finally came in midweek against Barnsley and will have lifted the mood of everyone in the camp.

Remarkably, it was their first home win of the Championship season, and they will want to continue to improve their record at the Cardiff City Stadium this Friday.

Bristol City ended a dismal run by winning their first game in five matches last time out, beating Huddersfield Town 2-1 away from home.

After an excellent start, the Robins found it hard to get back into their rhythm after the international break but fans will hope they have now turned a corner.

Cardiff City vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

Cardiff last beat Bristol at home in February 2018, having lost their game at the Cardiff City stadium against the Robins last season.

That was their first defeat in Wales against their counterparts since December 2002 when both were competing in the old Division 2.

Their last face-off ended in a 1-0 win to Cardiff away in Bristol – the third time in a row the winning side had kept a clean sheet against their opponents.

Advertisement

Overall, Cardiff have beaten Bristol City 35 times, lost 38 and drawn 21.

Cardiff City vs Bristol City Team News

Cardiff confirmed that Lee Tomlin is set for a period of time on the sidelines due to persistent groin problems.

However, Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson is ample cover for Neil Harris after making a positive impact since his arrival during the transfer window.

Injured: Greg Cunningham, Lee Tomlin, Isaac Vassell, Jordi Osei-Tutu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bristol City have a number of key players out injured, which is a major factor in why they have been off form of late.

Injured: Liam Walsh, Nathan Baker, Alfie Mawson, Steven Sessegnon, Andi Weimann

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Cardiff City predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Smithies, Leandro Bacuna, Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Joe Bennett, Harry Wilson, Marlon Pack, Joe Ralls, Junior Hoilett, Kieffer Moore, Robert Glatzel

Bristol City predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Bentley, Zak Vyner, Tomas Kalas, Tommy Rowe, Jack Hunt, Callum O’Dowda, Jamie Paterson, Chris Brunt, Jay Dasilva, Chris Martin, Nahki Wells

First of many? 👀 — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) November 4, 2020

Advertisement

Cardiff City vs Bristol City Prediction

Both sides grabbed much-needed wins in their last outing and both are eager to turn their victory into a winning streak.

Bristol City are quite depleted though and Cardiff could exploit the defensive frailty they have shown in recent matches.

Combine this with the fact that the hosts’ attack was rampant last time out and it could be the Bluebirds that are singing at the end of this encounter.

Prediction: Cardiff City 2-0 Bristol City