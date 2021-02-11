Cardiff City vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Cardiff City are set to play host to Coventry City on Saturday at the Cardiff City Stadium for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Cardiff City come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Paul Warne's Rotherham United yesterday at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. Goals from winger Sheyi Ojo and left-back Joe Bennett ensured victory for Mick McCarthy's Cardiff City. Midfielder Matt Crooks scored the consolation goal for Rotherham United.

Coventry City, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Xisco Munoz's Watford last Saturday at St. Andrew's. Mark Robins' side had more shots on target, with Watford manager Xisco Munoz already under pressure despite only being appointed last December.

Cardiff City vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Cardiff City hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost two and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Coventry City beating Cardiff City 1-0. A second-half goal from forward Tyler Walker secured the win for Coventry City.

Cardiff City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-D-D-L

Coventry City form guide in the EFL Championship: D-L-D-W-L

Advertisement

Cardiff City vs Coventry City Team News

Cardiff City

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy will be unable to call upon the services of Wales international Jonny Williams, striker Isaac Vassell, young full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu and attacker Lee Tomlin.

Injured: Jordi Osei-Tutu, Lee Tomlin, Jonny Williams, Isaac Vassell

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Coventry City

Meanwhile, Coventry City have a few injury concerns. Winger Jodi Jones, right-back Fankaty Dabo, striker Matt Godden, attacker Tyler Walker, midfielder Ben Sheaf and goalkeeper Ben Wilson are all out. There are doubts over the availability of Scotland international Liam Kelly.

Injured: Jodi Jones, Fankaty Dabo, Ben Wilson, Ben Sheaf, Tyler Walker, Matt Godden

Doubtful: Liam Kelly

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Dillon Phillips, Sean Morrison, Aden Flint, Curtis Nelson, Perry Ng, Will Vaulks, Joe Ralls, Joe Bennett, Harry Wilson, Kieffer Moore, Sheyi Ojo

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Marko Marosi, Michael Rose, Leo Ostigard, Dominic Hyam, Julien Dacosta, Jamie Allen, Matty James, Gustavo Hamer, Sam McCallum, Callum O'Hare, Maxime Biamou

Somethings are guaranteed in life...@leoskirio winning headers is one of those 🤝#PUSB pic.twitter.com/DZlhVX6FOb — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) February 7, 2021

Advertisement

Cardiff City vs Coventry City Prediction

Cardiff City are 11th in the league table, having appointed Mick McCarthy as manager recently. The Bluebirds have relied on Wales international Kieffer Moore for goals, while forwards Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo, both on loan from Liverpool, have proved to be crucial as well.

Coventry City, on the other hand, are 19th in the league table, and have won only one of their last five league games. Mark Robins' side have recruited smartly, but will be keen to ensure that they do not get dragged into a relegation battle.

McCarthy has enjoyed a solid start to his Cardiff City tenure and a win here seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-0 Coventry City

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's contract a source of worry for Juventus: Reports