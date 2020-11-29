Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Cardiff City are set to play hosts to Huddersfield Town at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Cardiff City come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Luton Town on Saturday at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Goals from centre-back Sean Morrison, Welsh attackers Mark Harris and Kieffer Moore and winger Sheyi Ojo secured a comfortable win for Neil Harris' Cardiff City.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, beat Middlesbrough 3-2 on Saturday at the John Smith's Stadium. Dutch midfielder Carel Eiting, striker Fraizer Campbell and attacker Josh Koroma scored the goals which ensured victory for Huddersfield Town.

Winger Marvin Johnson and striker Britt Assombalonga scored the consolation goals for Middlesbrough.

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Cardiff City hold the clear advantage. They have won nine games and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other in February this year, with Cardiff City beating Huddersfield Town 3-0. Goals from winger Josh Murphy, Wales international Will Vaulks and Scotland international Callum Paterson, now at Sheffield Wednesday, sealed the win for Cardiff City.

Cardiff City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-D-L-W

Huddersfield Town form guide in the EFL Championship: L-D-L-D-W

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Cardiff City will be without midfielder Lee Tomlin, full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu and Republic of Ireland international Greg Cunningham, who are all out injured.

Injured: Jordi Osei-Tutu, Lee Tomlin, Greg Cunningham

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan will be unable to call upon the services of German centre-back Christopher Schindler, goalkeeper Ben Hamer, former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alex Pritchard and veteran defender Tommy Elphick, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Christopher Schindler, Ben Hamer, Alex Pritchard, Tommy Elphick

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Smithies, Leandro Bacuna, Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Joe Bennett, Harry Wilson, Joe Ralls, Will Vaulks, Sheyi Ojo, Mark Harris, Kieffer Moore

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Schofield, Juninho Bacuna, Richard Stearman, Naby Sarr, Harry Toffolo, Carel Eiting, Jonathan Hogg, Lewis O'Brien, Isaac Mbenza, Fraizer Campbell, Josh Koroma

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town are separated by one point, with Cardiff City sitting one place behind Huddersfield Town in the league table. The Bluebirds finished fifth in the league last time around, and will have to find form soon in order to ensure that they replicate that kind of finish this season.

Huddersfield Town, like Cardiff City, have been inconsistent this season. Carlos Corberan, who was appointed as manager in the summer, has some good players to work with, including midfielder Carel Eiting, on loan from Ajax, and attacker Josh Koroma.

Both teams have enjoyed similar form this season, but Cardiff City could just edge past Huddersfield Town on Tuesday

Prediction: Cardiff City 2-1 Huddersfield Town

