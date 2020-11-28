Barcelona have not enjoyed the best of seasons so far. After a dismal campaign last year, it was evident that change was needed, and the arrival of Ronald Koeman as manager was seen as the first step towards rebuilding the squad.

However, they have struggled so far, especially in the league. They lie 13th in the table and are 12 points behind league leaders Real Sociedad. With the future of talismanic attacker Lionel Messi up in the air and presidential elections coming up, the next few months will be crucial for the Camp Nou outfit.

Barcelona remain one of the most talked-about football clubs in the world, and rumours and news about them continue to circulate. We take a look at some of them.

Messi, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong all return to the Barcelona squad

Sergio Busquets, Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong have been named in Barcelona's squad

Barcelona have named Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong in the squad to face Osasuna tomorrow.

All three players missed the Champions League game against Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday, which Barcelona won 4-0. Messi and De Jong were rested, while Busquets missed the fixture due to an injury he suffered against Real Betis earlier this month.

However, the trio have returned to the Barcelona fold, a fact which will please Koeman. Barcelona have already lost key centre-back Gerard Pique to injury, with the veteran defender set to be out for a considerable period of time.

Chelsea interested in signing Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi could soon leave Barcelona

Barcelona captain and talisman Lionel Messi made it clear in the summer that he wanted to leave the club.

While a move failed to materialise, Messi has just a year left in his contract with Barcelona. As a result, he can start talking to clubs in January with the intention of leaving the Catalans on a free transfer next summer.

Manchester City are the favourites to sign the Argentina international, but recent reports have seen Chelsea linked with Messi.

Chelsea signed Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech in the summer to add to an already exciting attack, but the potential arrival of Messi would add a different dimension to their frontline.

Philippe Coutinho linked with a move to Juventus

Philippe Coutinho has been linked with Juventus

Barcelona let go of Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Arthur and Nelson Semedo in the summer, and could sell more players due to financial instability.

Reports have suggested that Barcelona are looking for suitors for both Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann, with both players struggling at the club after arriving for big money.

📰[@sport🥇] | Barcelona wants to sell Coutinho in the January transfer market. pic.twitter.com/nQGcX63QyF — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) November 28, 2020

Coutinho spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, where he won the treble. However, his spell at Bavaria will be remembered for the two goals he scored against Barcelona as the Catalan club suffered an embarrassing 8-2 loss.

Juventus and Barcelona recently exchanged midfielders, with Miralem Pjanic joining Barcelona and Arthur moving to Juventus in the summer.

Barcelona players agree to slash salaries to help club's financial condition

Barcelona players have agreed to slash salaries

Barcelona players have agreed to slash their salaries by €122 million over the next three years, as the club continues to occupy a perilous financial position.

La Liga recently imposed a lower salary cap on Barcelona, and they have been forced to respond as a result.

The club announced in an official statement that representatives of the club and the players have come to an agreement regarding the same.

