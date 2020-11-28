Juventus News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo given a rest, Paulo Dybala linked with Inter Milan and more- 28th November 2020

Serie A giants Juventus have endured a subdued start under the management of Andrea Pirlo. The former Juventus midfielder, who replaced Maurizio Sarri in the summer, has overseen fluctuating results both in the league and in the Champions League.

While they were successful in injecting youth into the squad in the summer, there remains a feeling that the likes of Inter Milan and AC Milan are better equipped, at this point, to clinch the Serie A title.

Juventus remain unbeaten in the league and occupy the fourth position in the table. The rumour mill continues to churn out stories consistently, and we look at some of the news concerning Juventus.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo not named in squad for next game

Cristiano Ronaldo will not face Benevento

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been excluded from the squad set to face Benevento today in Serie A.

Ronaldo started their Champions League group stage game against Ferencvaros on Wednesday and scored the opening goal. The Portugal international has been a key player for Juventus this season. His importance was made evident when Juventus failed to win a game during his forced absence after testing positive for COVID-19.

With Ronaldo absent, the likes of Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala look set to lead the line for Juventus. Romanian youngster Radu Dragusin has been named in the squad.

Paulo Dybala linked with Inter Milan

Paulo Dybala could soon leave Juventus

Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala has been linked with Antonio Conte's Inter Milan, with reports suggesting that the Nerazzurri would be keen to sign the 27-year old.

Dybala has been an important player for Juventus since signing from Palermo in 2015. He has made 236 appearances in all competitions, scoring 96 goals. Despite his contributions, he has been linked with a move away multiple times.

It has been reported that Inter Milan would be interested in signing the Argentina international. Dybala has struggled to establish himself in Andrea Pirlo's side, amid rumours of a contract dispute.

Paulo Dybala is still demanding €15M per season. He currently earns €7.5M. [Corriere Torino] — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) November 26, 2020

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Dybala in the past as well, with Paris Saint-Germain also keeping a close eye on the situation.

Juventus interested in Manchester United midfielder

Juventus have been linked with Donny van de Beek

Juventus have shown an interest in signing Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Van de Beek joined Manchester United this summer from Ajax for £35 million but has failed to establish himself under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Netherlands international has been reduced to substitute appearances in the league, despite performing well in limited minutes.

As a result, the 23-year old has been linked with a move to Juventus. It has been suggested that van de Beek could join Juventus initially on a loan, with an option to buy.

Juventus coach Pirlo admits that the congested fixture list is having an affect on player fitness

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has admitted that recovery has been tough

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo has admitted that the congested fixture list has affected player fitness levels.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not been named in the squad set to face Benevento today, and Pirlo has admitted that the fixture list has not helped in aiding his recovery.

Juventus faced Ferencvaros midweek in the Champions League, and are set to play Benevento this weekend.

"Many matches will be tight this year, also because the players are struggling to recover given the short time between one match and the other,” said Pirlo.

