Cardiff City vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2024

Cardiff City take on Hull City in round 41 of the Championship on Saturday (April 6).

Erol Bulut's Cardiff are coming off a 2-1 win at Coventry City in their previous outing. Ellis Simms put the hosts in front after 22 minutes, but Cardiff turned the game on its head with Liam Kitching strikes either side of the break.

The Bluebirds are 11th in the Championship, with 56 points from 40 games, trailing sixth-placed Norwich City in the last promotion playoff place by eight points.

Meanwhile, Liam Rosenoir's Hull fell to a 3-1 defeat at Leeds United in their last game. Sam Bryan put Leeds in front inside nine minutes, but Fabio Carvalho's 34th-minute strike restored parity for the Tigers.

Just when a share of the spoils looked to be in the offing, Crysencio Summerville put Leeds in front with an 88th-minute penalty before Daniel James confirmed the win in the seventh minute of stoppage time. Hull remain two points and a place above Cardiff in the points table but have a game in hand.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Cardiff-Hull Championship clash:

Cardiff City vs Hull City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 72 meetings across competitions, Hull lead Cardiff 29-22.

Cardiff have lost their last five meetings with Hull, including the reverse fixture 3-0 away in December.

Cardiff have three wins in their last five home games, losing two, including the last one (2-0 to Sunderland).

Hull have three wins in their last five road outings, losing once, which came in their latest trip (3-1 at Leeds United).

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Cardiff: W-L-L-W-W; Hull: L-L-D-D-D

Cardiff City vs Hull City prediction

Both sides have had largely similar campaigns, far away from the relegation zone but unlikely to earn promotion as well.

Cardiff were in decent form - winning four straight games - before successive losses punctured their momentum. Nevertheless, they returned to winning ways at Coventry.

Meanwhile, Hull are winless in six games, losing twice, with the two losses coming in their last two outings. However, the Tigers have dominated their recent head-to-head with Cardiff.

Considering their indifferent recent form, though, expect a share of the spoils in a high-scoring thriller.

Pick: Cardiff City 2-2 Hull City

Cardiff City vs Hull City betting tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Either side to keep a clean sheet: No (Neither Cardiff or Hull have had a shutout in four games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals: Yes (Three of their last four meetings have had at least three goals.)