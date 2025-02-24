Cardiff City host Hull City at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday in the EFL Championship. The match was originally scheduled earlier this month but had to be postponed following Cardiff’s progression to the FA Cup fourth round.

Ad

Cardiff are winless in four league games this month, most recently dropping points in a 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle, finishing with 10 men. Their dip in form has seen them drop to 21st in the table, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Hull, meanwhile, are in a similar predicament despite their hard-fought 1-0 win over Sunderland last time out. The visitors are one place above the Bluebirds in the standings, ahead only on goal difference, having only won eight of 33 games.

Ad

Trending

Cardiff City vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 75th meeting between the two side, with Cardiff trailing 31-22.

Cardiff have been outmatched in recent editions of the fixture, having lost the last seven games.

In the reverse fixture in September, Hull won 4-1 at home.

Only Portsmouth (56) and Plymouth Argyle (68) have conceded more goals in the league than the Bluebirds.

The Tigers (33) have the joint-second worst offensive record in the league.

Ad

Cardiff City vs Hull City Prediction

The two teams are closely heading into the midweek clash, and Cardiff will have to be at their best if they are to get all three points.

Hull haven't fared much better but will be boosted by their recent dominance in the fixture. They have been solid away from home in the league this season, having picked up more points on the road than all but five teams and should avoid defeat.

Ad

Prediction: Cardiff 1-1 Hull

Cardiff City vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of Hull’s last six away matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of Cardiff's last seven games.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback