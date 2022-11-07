Cardiff City vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 8, 2022 

Cardiff City will host Hull City at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday (November 8) night in the Championship.

The hosts have had mixed results this season but returned to winning ways in the league on Saturday. Cardiff beat Sunderland 1-0, with Mark Harris scoring the sole goal of the game to end his six-game goal drought after Joe Ralls had squandered a chance to hand the Bluebirds the lead from the spot. Cardiff are 14th in the league table with 24 points from 19 games.

Hull, meanwhile, have struggled this season and find themselves just outside the drop zone. New manager Liam Rosenior commenced his reign at the Tigers' helm with a point as his side held on for a goalless draw against Millwall.

The visitors are 21st in the Championship standings, with 21 points from 19 games. They are just one point above the drop zone and will look to widen that gap.

Cardiff City vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 70th meeting between Cardiff and Hull. Hull lead 26-22 in wins, while 21 games have ended in draws.

The visitors have won their last two games in this fixture after going winless in their previous four.

Only three of Cardiff's nine league defeats this season have come at home.

Hull have picked up just nine points on the road in the league this season, the third-fewest in the Championship.

The Tigers have the worst defensive record in the Championship this season, conceding 35 goals.

The Bluebirds have the worst offensive record in the Championship this season, scoring 15 goals.

Cardiff City vs Hull City Prediction

Cardiff have won two of their last three games after losing their previous three. They have, however, won just two of their last seven home games and could struggle.

Hull, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless streak, losing two. They are, however, unbeaten in their last three away games and could pick up a point.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Hull City

Cardiff City vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of the Tigers' last five games.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the hosts' last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

