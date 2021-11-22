Cardiff City vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Cardiff City and Hull City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship fixture on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 away victory over Preston North End at the weekend. Mark McGuinness and James Collins scored second-half goals to help the Welsh outfit complete the comeback win.

Hull City secured maximum points with a 2-0 home win over Birmingham City. George Honeyman and Mallik Wilks scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

The win saw the Tigers climb out of the relegation zone and they currently sit in 21st place on 15 points. Cardiff City are 19th in the table, with 18 points garnered from 18 games.

Cardiff City vs Hull City Head-to-Head

This will be the 68th meeting between the two sides and Hull City have a slightly better record with 24 wins to their name.

Cardiff City were victorious on 22 occasions while 21 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in July 2020 when Cardiff City secured a 3-0 home win on the final day of the 2019-20 season that saw Hull City relegated to League One.

Cardiff City form guide: W-W-L-D-L

Hull City form guide: W-W-L-L-L

Cardiff City vs Hull City Team News

Cardiff City

Sam Bowen and Isaac Vassell have both been ruled out with injuries while Joel Bagan is a doubt for Hull's visit.

Injuries: Sam Bowen, Isaac Vassell

Doubtful: Joel Bagan

Suspension: None

Hull City

Tom Huddlestone (hamstring), Brandon Fleming (leg), Alfie Jones (hamstring) and Lewie Coyle (ankle) have all been sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Tom Huddlestone, Brandon Fleming, Alfie Jones, Lewie Coyle

Suspension: None

Cardiff City vs Hull City Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alex Smithies (GK); Mark McGuinness, Aden Flint, Curtis Nelson; Ryan Giles, Will Vaulks, Marlon Pack, Perry Ng; Rubin Colwill, Mark Harris; Kieffer Moore

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Matt Ingram (GK); Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin, Di'Shon Bernard; Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Richard Smallwood, Kean Lewis-Potter; George Honeyman, Mallik Wilks, Josh Magennis

Cardiff City vs Hull City Prediction

The two sides are in almost identical form and know that any slip-ups could see them drop back into the relegation zone.

In light of this, they are both likely to play with caution, to avoid dropping points to a potential rival in the relegation battle. Although one side could nick a win here, we are predicting a share of the spoils with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Hull City

Edited by Peter P