Cardiff City vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

Cardiff City will host Hull City at the Cardiff City Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to end their winless run.

Since beating Birmingham last month, the Bluebirds have gone their next five games without a victory, picking up only two points. With just two wins and eight points in the bag from as many games, the Welsh outfit are languishing in 22nd spot in the league standings.

Hull haven't covered themselves in glory either, sitting ten places above Cardiff with just 11 points accrued and having lost their last two clashes. The Tigers' form on the road has been atrocious, failing to win their last six away games in the league stretching back to last season.

Cardiff City vs Hull City Head-To-Head

This will be the 70th meeting between Cardiff and Hull. The Tigers have won 26 times and lost to the Welsh side on 22 occasions, while 21 games have ended in draws.

Hull also beat the Bluebirds home and away in the Championship last season. They are now aiming for consecutive wins in Cardiff for the first time since September 2015.

Cardiff City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-D

Hull City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-D

Cardiff City vs Hull City Team News

Cardiff City

Ebou Adams has resumed first-team training following a fewweeks out with a horrific injury sustained during pre-season. Manager Steve Morison will hope to have him for the Hull clash. Kion Etete remains out for the Bluebirds while Callum O'Dawda is doubtful.

Injured: Kion Etete

Doubtful: Callum O'Dawda

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hull City

The Tigers will be without Benjamin Tetteh, who picked up a hamstring injury against Sheffield United last weekend.

Alfie Jones also went off in that game, but manager Shota Arveladze has confirmed that he will be available for Saturday.

Injured: Benjamin Tetteh

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cardiff City vs Hull City Predicted XIs

Cardiff City (4-3-3): Ryan Allsop; Mahlon Romeo, Perry Ng, Cedric Kipre, Niels Nkounkou; Romaine Sawyers, Joe Ralls, Ryan Wintle; Sheyi Ojo, Max Watters, Callum Robinson

Hull City (4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram; Cyrus Christie, Tobias Figueiredo, Jacob Greaves, Callum Elder; Regan Slater, Ryan Woods; Ryan Longman, Ozan Tufan, Andy Cannon; Oscar Estupinan

Cardiff City vs Hull City Prediction

Hull have had a terrible record away from home lately, while Cardiff aren't doing too well either.

That could result in a low-scoring draw between the two struggling teams.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Hull City

