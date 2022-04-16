Cardiff City vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Luton Town will look to move into third place in the EFL Championship table when they visit the Cardiff City Stadium to face Cardiff City on Monday.

The Bluebirds head into the game on a run of four consecutive wins against the visitors and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Cardiff City failed to make it two wins from two in the Championship as they were beaten 2-1 at Hull City on Friday.

The Bluebirds have now lost two of their last three outings, picking up three points from a possible nine.

With 49 points from 41 games, Cardiff City currently sit in 17th place in the EFL Championship table.

Luton Town, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last time out as they saw off Nottingham Forest 1-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, they were on a three-game winless run, picking up two draws and losing once in that time.

With 68 points from 42 games, Luton Town are currently fourth in the table and could rise to third place with all three points on Monday.

Cardiff City vs Luton Town Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming 23 wins apiece from the last 63 meetings between them. The spoils have been shared on 17 different occasions in that time.

Cardiff City Form Guide: L-W-L-W-D

Luton Town Form Guide: W-L-D-D-W

Cardiff City vs Luton Town Team News

Cardiff City

Alex Smithies, Isaac Vassell, Max Watters and Sean Morrison are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Monday’s game.

Injured: Alex Smithies, Isaac Vassell, Max Watters, Sean Morrison

Suspended: None

Luton Town

The visitors will be without Sonny Bradley, who is currently suspended after receiving his marching orders against Nottingham Forest last time out. Henri Lansbury, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Jed Steer, Cameron Jerome, Alex Palmer and Gabriel Osho are all injured.

Injured: Henri Lansbury, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Jed Steer, Cameron Jerome, Alex Palmer, Gabriel Osho

Suspended: Sonny Bradley

Cardiff City vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Cardiff City (4-3-3): Dillon Philips; Joel Bagan, Curtis Nelson, Mark McGuinness, Tommy Doyle, Cody Drameh, Will Vaulks, Ryan Wintle; Isaak Davies, Robin Colwill, Jordan Hugill

Luton Town (3-5-2): James Shea; Tom Lockyer, Kal Naismith, Amari'i Bell; James Bree, Robert Snodgrass, Luke Berry, Peter Kioso, Fred Onyedinma; Harry Cornick, Danny Hylton

Cardiff City vs Luton Town Prediction

Luton Town have enjoyed a fine run in the Championship this season and are in the mix for the playoffs places. Cardiff City have struggled to get going, especially on home turf, where they hold the division’s fourth-worst record. We predict Luton Town will take advantage of this poor form and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-2 Luton Town

Edited by Peter P