Cardiff City vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9th 2023

Cardiff City and Millwall will trade tackles in an EFL Championship matchday 20 clash on Saturday.

The Bluebirds are coming into the game off a 2-0 defeat away to Southampton last weekend. Adam Armstrong scored a quickfire first-half brace to guide the Saints to all three points.

Millwall, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Sunderland. They went ahead through Kevin Nisbet's 44th-minute opener but Jack Clarke drew the game level from the spot in the 78th minute.

The draw left the Lions in 19th place in the league with 21 points to show for their efforts in 19 games. Cardiff City are 11th, having garnered 27 points from 19 games.

Cardiff City vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 75th meeting between the two sides. Millwall have 24 wins to their name, Cardiff City were victorious on 21 occasions while 29 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in January 2023 when Millwall claimed a 1-0 away victory.

Cardiff City have won just one of the last 12 head-to-head games.

Both sides have lost 14 and drawn two games between them when conceding the first goal in Championship games this season.

Millwall have won just two of their last 12 league games, with both victories coming on the road.

Four of Cardiff City's last five home league games have produced less than three goals.

Cardiff City have won five of seven home league games against sides starting the day beneath them in the table.

Cardiff City vs Millwall Prediction

The congested nature of the Championship midtable means that Cardiff City are still in the playoff conversation despite currently occupying 11th spot. The Welsh outfit have won just one of their last five league games and will be looking to get back on track against an out-of-sorts Millwall.

New manager Joe Edwards is yet to have a major impact since taking charge of Millwall. However, the Lions were victorious on their most recent visit to this stadium (their first away win over Cardiff in 18 years).

We are backing the hosts to claim maximum points with a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-0 Millwall

Cardiff City vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cardiff City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals