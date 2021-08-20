Cardiff City vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Cardiff City host Millwall at Cardiff City Stadium in the Championship on Saturday. Both sides have had contrasting starts to their seasons.

Cardiff City are unbeaten in their opening three games so far this campaign. Mick McCarthy's side are currently ninth in the league and going into the game off the back of a 2-2 draw against Peterborough in midweek.

The Bluebirds will be looking to extend their unbeaten streak with a win against Millwall on Saturday.

Millwall, on the other hand, suffered their first loss of the season against Fulham in midweek. Gary Rowett's side fell to a 2-1 loss which sees them go into Saturday's game in 19th on the table.

The Lions will look to bounce back with a win against a strong Cardiff side.

Both sides will be trying to win the game on Saturday, which should make for a feisty matchup.

Cardiff City vs Millwall Head-to-Head

Incredibly enough, the two sides have drawn their last five meetings. Kieffer Moore struck in the second half to cancel out an Aden Flint own goal and secure a point for Cardiff City the last time the two sides met back in January.

Cardiff City Form Guide: D-W-W-D

Millwall Form Guide: D-W-D-L

Cardiff City vs Millwall Team News

Shaun Hutchinson will be a huge miss for Millwall

Cardiff City

Cardiff City have no new injury worries following their 2-2 draw against Peterborough in midweek.

Mick McCarthy could finally be tempted to give Kieffer Moore his first start of the season, following the striker's return to full fitness.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Millwall

Millwall also came away unscathed from their 2-1 loss against Fulham in midweek. Gary Rowett will, however, still be without Mason Bennett and Shaun Hutchinson for the foreseeable future.

Injured: Mason Bennett, Shaun Hutchinson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs Millwall Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Dillion Phillips; Curtis Nelson, Aden Flint, Sean Morrison; Joel Bagan, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Perry Ng; Ryan Giles, Leandro Bacuna, Kieffer Moore

Millwall Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartosz Bialkowski; Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace, Daniel Ballard; Scott Malone, Maikel Kieftenbeld, George Evans, George Saville, Dan McNamara; Jed Wallace, Benik Afobe

Cardiff City vs Millwall Prediction

Both sides have looked solid so far this season which makes it hard to see a clear-cut winner from this game.

We predict a tight game with both teams sharing the spoils at the end.

Prediction: Cardiff City 0-0 Millwall

