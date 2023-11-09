Cardiff City vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023

Cardiff City and Norwich City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 16 clash on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Stoke City last weekend.

Norwich City, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers. Tyrhys Dolan broke the deadlock for the visitors in the eighth minute while Sammie Szmodics scored a brace to help his side claim maximum points.

The defeat left the Canaries in 17th spot in the table, having garnered 17 points from 15 games. Cardiff City are seventh with 24 points to show for their efforts in 17 games.

Cardiff City vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 61st meeting between the two sides. Norwich City have 34 wins to their name, Cardiff City were victorious on 17 occasions, while nine games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2023 when Norwich claimed a 2-0 home win.

Norwich City have won four of the last five head-to-head games.

Cardiff City have conceded an average of 1.67 bookings per Championship game this season, the lowest in the league.

Norwich City are winless in their last five away league games (four losses).

Seven of Cardiff City's last eight league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Cardiff City have won four and drawn one of the six games where they started as the bookmakers' favorites this term.

Cardiff City vs Norwich City Prediction

Cardiff City are just outside the playoff spots and manager Erol Bulut will be hoping his side can climb back into the top six with a win here. The Bluebirds have a good record at home, winning five of their last six games in front of their fans and scoring at least twice on each occasion.

However, the Welsh outfit have struggled in recent years against Norwich, losing four of the last five fixtures between the two sides. David Wagner is feeling the pressure at Carrow Road, after overseeing a six-game winless run in the league (five losses).

We are backing Cardiff City to compound his misery with a home win.

Prediction: Cardiff City 2-1 Norwich City

Cardiff City vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cardiff City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals