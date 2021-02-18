Cardiff City vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Cardiff City are set to play host to Preston North End at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Cardiff City come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Nathan Jones' Luton Town yesterday at Kenilworth Road. Second-half goals from Wales internationals Harry Wilson and Will Vaulks secured the win for Mick McCarthy's Cardiff City.

Preston North End, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Xisco Munoz's Watford yesterday at Deepdale. A second-half penalty from young Brazilian forward Joao Pedro sealed the deal for the Hornets.

Cardiff City vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

In 18 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Cardiff City hold the clear advantage. They have won nine games, lost five and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Cardiff City beating Preston North End 1-0. A second-half goal from winger Sheyi Ojo ensured victory for Cardiff City.

Cardiff City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-W-W-D

Preston North End form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-L-L-D

Advertisement

Cardiff City vs Preston North End Team News

Cardiff City

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy will be unable to call upon the services of full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu, striker Isaac Vassell and forward Lee Tomlin, while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Joe Ralls, winger Sheyi Ojo and Canada international Junior Hoilett.

Injured: Lee Tomlin, Isaac Vassell, Jordi Osei-Tutu

Doubtful: Joe Ralls, Junior Hoilett, Sheyi Ojo

Suspended: None

Preston North End

Meanwhile, Preston North End will be without German defender Patrick Bauer and goalkeeper Declan Rudd, while there are doubts over the availability of striker Louis Moult and Wales international Billy Bodin.

Injured: Patrick Bauer, Declan Rudd

Doubtful: Billy Bodin, Louis Moult

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Dillon Phillips, Sean Morrison, Aden Flint, Curtis Nelson, Perry Ng, Will Vaulks, Marlon Pack, Joe Bennett, Harry Wilson, Josh Murphy, Kieffer Moore

Preston North End Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Iversen, Alan Browne, Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes, Ben Whiteman, Jayson Molumby, Scott Sinclair, Daniel Johnson, Tom Barkhuizen, Ched Evans

Advertisement

Cardiff City vs Preston North End Prediction

Cardiff City are currently 7th in the EFL Championship table, and are in good form coming into this game. They have won their last four league games, with Wales international Kieffer Moore leading the line well for them.

Preston North End, on the other hand, are 13th in the league table, and have won only one of their last five league games. They sold key centre-back Ben Davies to Liverpool in January, but have recruited Scottish centre-back Liam Lindsay and young Dutch centre-back Sepp van den Berg on loan from Stoke City and Liverpool respectively.

Cardiff City are in fine form and should be able to edge past Preston North End.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-0 Preston North End

Also Read: Manuel Neuer chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo