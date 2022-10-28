Cardiff City vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29th 2022

Cardiff City and Rotherham United square off at the Cardiff City Stadium in round 18 of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The Bluebirds head into the weekend on a three-game losing streak and will be looking to arrest their slump in form.

Cardiff City FC @CardiffCityFC They don’t get much more important than this. Save the date,



Whitts’ Memorial Match will take place on November 30th, 2022 with City taking on



Tickets are available now! 🎟



#PW7Foundation | #CityAsOne They don’t get much more important than this. Save the date, #Bluebirds Whitts’ Memorial Match will take place on November 30th, 2022 with City taking on @AVFCOfficial Tickets are available now! 🎟 📆 They don’t get much more important than this. Save the date, #Bluebirds! Whitts’ Memorial Match will take place on November 30th, 2022 with City taking on @AVFCOfficial! 💙Tickets are available now! 🎟#PW7Foundation | #CityAsOne

Cardiff City failed to find their feet last weekend as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Swansea City away from home.

They have now lost their last three outings, conceding six goals while failing to score since a 3-1 victory over Wigan Athletic on October 8.

With 18 points from 16 games, Cardiff City are currently 21st in the EFL Championship table, one point above the relegation zone.

Cardiff City FC @CardiffCityFC



Watch Mark Hudson's pre-match press conference on



#CityAsOne 🗣️ "These fixtures will come thick and fast. We’re focussed on Rotherham and we want to get the result at home."Watch Mark Hudson's pre-match press conference on @CardiffCityTV 🗣️ "These fixtures will come thick and fast. We’re focussed on Rotherham and we want to get the result at home."📺 Watch Mark Hudson's pre-match press conference on @CardiffCityTV ⬇️#CityAsOne

Elsewhere, Rotherham United continued to struggle for results as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Coventry City last time out.

This followed a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Hull City on October 22 which saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

With 22 points from 16 games, Rotherham United are currently 11th in the league table, level on points with 12th-placed Preston North End.

Cardiff City vs Rotherham United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Rotherham United boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 22 wins from the last 50 meetings between the sides.

Cardiff City have picked up 14 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 different occasions.

The Bluebirds are unbeaten in their last five league meetings against Rotherham, claiming three wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in September 2015.

Cardiff City FC @CardiffCityFC



🎟️ Buy your Match Pass



#CityAsOne 🎙️ Supporters in the UK can listen live to Saturday's match via @CardiffCityTV , with Video Passes available to supporters overseas!🎟️ Buy your Match Pass 🎙️ Supporters in the UK can listen live to Saturday's match via @CardiffCityTV, with Video Passes available to supporters overseas! 📺🎟️ Buy your Match Pass ⬇️#CityAsOne

Cardiff City have lost their last three matches, conceding six goals and failing to find the back of the net since their 3-1 victory over Wigan Athletic on October 8.

Rotherham United head into the weekend on a run of one win from their seven away games this season, losing twice and picking up four draws in that time.

Cardiff City vs Rotherham United Prediction

Cardiff City have endured a slow start to the season and currently find themselves one point above the relegation zone. While Rotherham head into the weekend in superior form, they have struggled to grind out results away from home so far. We predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Cardiff City 2-2 Rotherham United

Cardiff City vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of the last eight meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last six encounters)

Poll : 0 votes