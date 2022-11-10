Cardiff City vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2022

Cardiff City will host Sheffield United at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday afternoon in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side have had their struggles this season with caretaker manager Mark Hudson working hard to steady the ship. They were beaten 3-2 by struggling Hull City in their last league outing and were a goal up just after the hour mark before conceding a quickfire double late in the game.

Cardiff City sit 18th in the league table with 24 points from 20 games. They will aim to return to winning ways when they play this weekend.

Sheffield United have found good form after their poor run of results in October. However, they saw their promotion charge take a hit last time out as they suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat to newly-promoted Rotherham United and will be gutted to have come away with nothing after being the dominant side for much of the game.

The visitors sit third in the Championship standings with 35 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Saturday.

Cardiff City vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 76 meetings between Cardiff City and Sheffield United. The hosts have won 26 of those games while the visitors have won four more. There have been 20 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture after going winless in their five games prior.

The hosts have kept just two clean sheets in their last eight games in this fixture.

Only four of Cardiff's 10 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

The Blades have picked up 17 points on the road in the league this season. Only Preston North End have picked up more.

Sheffield have scored 34 goals in the Championship this season, a tally bettered only by league leaders Burnley.

Cardiff City vs Sheffield United Prediction

Cardiff City have lost two of their last three games and five of their last seven. They have lost their last two home games and could struggle here.

The Blades' latest result ended a three-game winning streak and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They have won their last two away league games and could clinch a third straight victory on the road this weekend.

Prediction: Cardiff City 0-2 Sheffield United

Cardiff City vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield United

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven meetings between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last seven matches)

