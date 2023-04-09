Cardiff City vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2023 

Cardiff City will host Sunderland at the Cardiff City Stadium on Monday in another round of Championship football.

The home side have had mixed results in the league of late but remain hopeful of survival as the season rapidly approaches its end. They returned to winning ways on Friday with a 3-1 win over Blackpool being comfortably three goals ahead before their opponents scored a consolation goal in the second half.

Cardiff sit 19th in the league table with 42 points from 39 games. They are just one point above Reading in the first relegation spot and will be looking to widen that gap on Monday.

Sunderland have had mixed results this season but have particularly struggled to pick up wins in recent weeks. They played out an entertaining 4-4 draw against Hull City last time out and had looked set to head towards all three points before their opponents drew level from the spot at the death.

The visitors sit mid-table in 11th place with 55 points picked so far. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways next week.

Cardiff City vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 66 meetings between Cardiff and Sunderland. The hosts have won 28 of those games while the visitors have won 21 times. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Cardiff have lost 19 league games this season, the third-highest in the EFL Championship so far.

Sunderland have scored 57 league goals this season. Only three teams have scored more, all of which currently occupy the playoff spots.

The Bluebirds are without a clean sheet in their last four matches.

Cardiff City vs Sunderland Prediction

Cardiff's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that here. They are, however, winless in their last two home matches and could struggle here.

Sunderland are on a three-game drawing streak and have won just one of their last nine games. They have had mixed results on the road of late but should have enough to win on Monday.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-2 Sunderland

Cardiff City vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sunderland

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the visitors' last nine games)

