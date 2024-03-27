Cardiff City vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th, 2024

Cardiff City lock horns with Sunderland in the 39th round of games in the Championship on Friday (March 29).

Erol Bulut's Cardiff are coming off a 2-0 defeat at Swansea in their previous outing. Liam Cullen and Jamal Lowe's strikes downed the Bluebirds, who are 11th in the standings with 53 points from 38 games.

Meanwhile, Mike Dodds' Sunderland drew goalless at home to QPR in their last game. The Black Cats are a place and five points behind Cardiff in the points table after 38 outings.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Cardiff-Sunderland Championship game.

Cardiff City vs Sunderland head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 68 meetings across competitions, Cardiff lead Sunderland 29-22.

Cardiff have four wins in their last five meetings with the Black Cats, losing one.

The Bluebirds have three wins (on the trot) in their last five home games, losing one.

Sunderland are winless in seven away games, losing five, including the last four.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Cardiff: L-W-W-W-W; Sunderland: D-L-L-W-W

Cardiff City vs Sunderland prediction

The two sides have had similar campaigns, finding themselves in the top half of the standings, separated by a place.

Cardiff are in better recent form though, with their defeat at Swansea snapping a four-game winning run. Sunderland, meanwhile, have only two wins in their last seven outings but none in their last three.

Even the recent head-to-head record favours Bulut's side, who should continue their dominance in the fixture and return to winning ways. Expect Cardiff to eke out a narrow win.

Pick: Cardiff 1-0 Sunderland

Tip-1: Cardiff to win

Tip-2: Sunderland to keep a clean sheet: No (The Black Cats have had just one shutout in seven games.)

Tip-3: Less than 2 goals: Yes (Their last three meetings have been decided by one-goal margins.)