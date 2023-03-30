Cardiff City vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023 

Cardiff City host Swansea City in the South Wales derby at the Cardiff City Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (April 1), looking to win consecutively for the first time since October.

The Swans went into the international break off a 2-0 defeat of Bristol City as goals from Liam Cullen and Jules Ntcham ended their run of six league games without a win.

With 46 points from 38 games, Russell Martin's side are 16th in the standings and heading towards a bottom-half finish for the second straight year, having finished in the top six in the previous two.

Cardiff, meanwhile, have fared worse, sitting five positions adrift of Swansea in the league table and just three points clear of the relegation zone, with 39 from 38 games.

The capital side went winless in their last two games before the break, losing 2-0 to Preston North End and drawing 1-1 with West Brom, having won two of their previous three.

The Bluebirds have seen three managers this season, with Steve Morison replaced by Mark Hudson in September and Hudson then replaced by Sabri Lamouchi. Nevertheless, their situation remains as dire, as it has been this season, as Cardiff risk dropping into the third division for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 73 previous clashes between the two sides, with Swansea winning 32 over and losing 23

Swansea have won their last three clashes with Cardiff, scoring nine goals and conceding none. It's the longest winning run by either side in the fixture.

Cardiff last Swansea on March 2021, a 1-0 win in Swansea in the Championship.

Cardiff have lost their last two home games against Swansea. They have never lost to the visitors three in a row

Cardiff's Sabri Lamouchi is looking to become only the third Bluebirds manager this century to win his first league game against Swansea. The others are Malkay Mackay (1-0 in November 2013) and Mick McCarthy (1-0 in March 2021).

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Prediction

It's a clash between two lowly ranked teams, but derbies are often entertaining affairs. Swansea have got the better of Cardiff recently, but expect this one to end in a draw, as both sides are struggling at the moment.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Swansea City

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

